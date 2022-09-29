Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand team up to accelerate network innovation with 5G-Advanced and 6G

AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Nokia today announced it has signed an innovation focused Memorandum of Understanding with Vodafone NZ to collaborate on the development of new applications and services enabled by the capabilities of Nokia's advanced mobile network technology.

The collaborative agreement, which comes as the two organisations celebrate 30 years of partnership in New Zealand, will focus on accelerating the opportunities of Vodafone's extensive 4G/5G network.The companies will also look to explore the capabilities of 5G-Advanced and 6G networks in the future.

Through joint resource investment in technology validation, demos and field trials, it will seek to further ignite innovation in advanced networks, developing commercial opportunities and future use cases in areas from network slicing and private networks to industrial automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Edge compute and 6G enabled future. The collaboration will keep New Zealand at the forefront of global advances in network technology and enable it to play a key role in shaping how the next generation of technologies will be used to enhance peoples lives, the economy and the environment.

