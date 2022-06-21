Nokia and Elisa achieve over 2 Gbit/s 5G uplink speeds on mmWave with Qualcomm solutions

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia, Elisa, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced that they have hit record-breaking 5G uplink speeds of 2.1 Gbps. This was achieved in a live demonstration at the Nokia Arena in Tampere in Finland. The new record, which follows the 8Gbps downlink speeds announced in 2020, will enable Elisa to offer ultra-high-performing, low-latency services that will enhance the experience for visitors to the venue. The solution is expected to be fully deployed next year.

During the trial, Nokia provided its AirScale base station in 26 GHz mmWave spectrum over Elisa's commercial 5G network. The network was connected to a 5G device powered by a Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System featuring fourth-generation Qualcomm® QTM545 mmWave antenna modules. Additionally, Nokia deployed its industry-leading Carrier Aggregation technology to make the best use of the available spectrum assets. The Carrier Aggregation setup included four component carriers of 100 MHz each.

The Nokia Arena is one of the first stadiums equipped with 5G mmWave. Uplink capabilities are important for new applications leveraging edge computing such as media broadcasting or high-definition streaming from the venue.

Once deployed, the service will create new opportunities for at-venue data services such as real-time multi-user 8K ultra-high-definition video streaming, and augmented reality content for smartphones or wearable devices for immersive experiences. Visitors to the Arena will also be able to watch live performances from 360º camera locations via VR headsets from the comfort of their seats.

Broadcasters will benefit from enhanced video capture to support ultra-high quality live reporting and content delivered to mobile devices and televisions. At the same time, 5G technology will support optimizing venue operations and critical functions such as security.

