Nokia and AT&T Mexico to deliver 5G strategic evolution

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia and AT&T Mexico today announced that they are collaborating to bring the benefits of 5G to the country. Nokia was also selected as a strategic partner for AT&T Mexico's 5G Innovation Lab with the aim of exploring the development of 5G use cases suited for Mexico and the local 5G ecosystem. The project is underway and expected to conclude later this year.

The 5G Innovation Lab was recently inaugurated by AT&T Mexico to take advantage of the company's infrastructure, knowledge, and global experience in telecommunications. It's a space where entrepreneurs, developers, and users can meet to trial solutions to grow a local 5G ecosystem.

Under the deal, Nokia will provide equipment from its energy-efficient 5G AirScale RAN portfolio, powered by its latest ReefShark System-on-Chip chipset. Nokia's portfolio is designed for seamless, simple, and efficient deployment. It is suitable for all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage. Nokia will also provide connectivity for 3G and 4G LTE services using the same hardware while offering a seamless upgrade path to 5G.

According to research by Nokia and analysis firm Omdia, 5G will enable $730 billion of social and economic output in Mexico by 2035, and ICT, manufacturing, services, retail, real estate, and construction will be the industries most impacted by 5G.

