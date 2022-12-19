Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nokia and A1 Telekom Austria reach 2 Gbit/s data rates with 5G 3 Component Carrier

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia and A1 Austria today announced that they have successfully verified 3 Component Carrier Aggregation (3CC CA) in a 5G Standalone (SA) trial network in Austria – reaching data rates of 2 Gbps. CA allows mobile operators to reach higher throughputs and better coverage by combining different spectrum frequencies to efficiently utilize their spectrum assets. It will enable A1 to deliver a superior 5G experience to its subscribers.

The trial utilized Nokia's AirScale 5G baseband, a 5G smartphone, and a commercial 5G CPE over A1 Austria's 5G network. It successfully combined two mid-band carriers in the 3.5 GHz TDD band (n78) and one capacity carrier in the 2100 MHz FDD band (n1) for a total bandwidth of 160 MHz by using Carrier Aggregation technology. The peak downlink data rate achieved in the trial was 2 Gbps.

Many operators are relying on sub-6 GHz spectrum for 5G. The lower frequency bands provide the best coverage and the higher frequency bands typically enable higher throughput, whereas the mid-band frequencies provide a good combination of both. With Carrier Aggregation, A1 was able to increase the available bandwidth for mobile users by combining the power of its spectrum assets.

Carrier Aggregation can also be used in other scenarios, for example, to combine low-band spectrum with mid-band spectrum for increased coverage range of the high downlink data rates. It is the key technology that allows mobile operators to make optimal use of their 5G spectrum without compromising on performance and customer experience. It can also help bring down the cost of deploying 5G networks.

Nokia has a long-standing partnership with A1, which has included the rollout of nationwide 5G coverage across Austria as well as the deployment of Austria's largest fiber-optic network. In 2021, A1's network was ranked in the top 10 for the best mobile experience worldwide1. Both companies also launched the commercial implementation of 4G and 5G network slicing following a successful pilot.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE