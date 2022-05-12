Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

New investments in PAWR program strengthen US commitment to 5G and 6G

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON – The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) Project Office announces $2.8 million in new funding from the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) as it continues its mission to accelerate wireless innovation through the shared resource of advanced network testbeds. The new funding aligns with rising global interest in wireless research facilities and underscores the value of programs that expand researcher access to sophisticated and adaptive network testing environments.

The PAWR Project Office (PPO) is jointly run by team members from US Ignite and Northeastern University. Investment by the NSF extends the initial five-year term of the PPO and supports the PAWR platforms as they drive foundational research in areas such as open radio access networks (Open RAN), spectrum sharing, and drone-based wireless systems. Since the program began, the PPO has helped to establish four PAWR platforms or testbeds–POWDER in Salt Lake City, COSMOS in New York City, AERPAW in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina, and ARA, a rural broadband testbed currently under construction in Ames, Iowa.

Success for the PAWR program has come in multiple forms:

  • In a joint effort with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD R&E), the PAWR program supported development of a prototype dynamic spectrum allocation system built to radically enhance spectrum sharing capabilities.
  • Multiple PAWR platforms have partnered with the O-RAN Alliance to test new Open RAN technologies, including as part of a recent event to assess power reduction strategies for Open RAN infrastructure. Open RAN promises to diversify the telecom supply chain and to promote innovation by enabling new participants in the wireless market.
  • The PAWR platforms are also emerging as a critical resource for RF data collection. The diverse network environments available across the platforms provide unique opportunities to produce datasets that will help drive the development of algorithms for optimizing radio performance.
  • And new opportunities are now available to support application-level research on the PAWR platforms, with example scenarios ranging from the assessment of street traffic patterns with edge computing to the use of unmanned aerial vehicles for remote monitoring of agricultural fields.

In addition to the latest investment from the NSF in the PPO, the PAWR program continues to win research-specific grants from multiple government agencies, and to leverage significant contributions from its industry partners across the wireless sector. It has also expanded to include Colosseum among its program assets. Colosseum, housed at Northeastern University, is the world's largest radio-frequency emulator.

Read the full press release here.

US Ignite

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Four ways the telco industry will change in 2023 By Adolfo Hernandez, VP of Amazon Web Services’ global telecom business unit
Why cybersecurity in rural broadband buildout strategies is critical By Terry Young, Director, Service Provider Marketing, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE