"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Nearly a quarter of LTE operators have launched 5G – GSA

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 12/20/2021
Comment (0)

5G is booming — at least according to the latest figures from the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

In a webinar, titled GSA Snapshot: 5G year in review, the association noted that while 2020 saw 5G move to center stage, 2021 has seen continued growth for 5G infrastructure deployment and service launches.

Simon Sherrington, VP of research at the GSA, said that by December 2021 481 operators in 144 countries or territories were investing in 5G.

Build it: The GSA forecasts that more than 200 5G networks will have been deployed by the end of Q1 2022. (Source: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)
Build it: The GSA forecasts that more than 200 5G networks will have been deployed by the end of Q1 2022.
(Source: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)

"When we talk about investing in 5G, we mean investing in trials and tests, investing in licenses to enable the deployment of 5G services, investing in the deployments themselves or pilot projects, or those that have actually launched services as well," Sherrington explained.

Of the 481 operators, 189 operators in 74 countries or territories have now launched one or more 3GPP-compliant 5G services, with five so-called "soft" launches also recorded.

Out of the 189, 177 have launched 3GPP-compliant 5G mobile services, with some also offering fixed wireless access (FWA) services. Around 12 operators are providing only FWA services.

"If we compare those numbers to where we were at the start of the year: at the end of 2020, 135 operators had launched a 3GPP-compliant 5G service," said Sherrington. That means there has been a 40% increase over the course of 12 months.

"And by way of comparison, while there is no exact overlap between the LTE and 5G datasets, it does mean that the equivalent of nearly a quarter of all LTE operators have now launched 5G services, which is significant," he added.

Further launches are also pending, with the GSA forecasting that more than 200 5G networks will have been deployed by the end of the first quarter of 2022 – or soon thereafter.

"Then of course there's the next generation of 5G – 5G standalone," said Sherrington.

"The GSA is now tracking 98 operators investing in 5G standalone public networks, and 47 of those are known to be actively deploying 5G standalone technologies."

GSA has catalogued 54 mobile processors/platforms or discrete modems announced as supporting 5G standalone (SA) networks.

It is also tracking 663 announced devices with claimed support for 5G SA, up from just over 280 in December 2020, of which 49% are phones, 20% are FWA CPE, and 20% are modules. Of those, 461 devices are already commercially available, up 162% from 176 in December 2020.

FWA and private networks: Two growing trends

The GSA noted that FWA is now a key element of the 5G service package. It has catalogued 81 operators that are marketing residential or business 5G FWA broadband services, up more than 84% from 44 in 12 months.

Around 32% of service providers promote speed-only based tariff structures and 36% promote volume-only based tariff structures. Quoted peak download speeds range from 50 Mbit/s to 4.2 Gbit/s, with just over half of services sitting in the 250 Mbit/s to 1000 Mbit/s range.

Further interesting trends include the rising popularity of private mobile networks based on both LTE and 5G, with the manufacturing sector regarded as particularly innovative in this area.

"The exact number of existing private mobile network deployments is hard to determine because details are often not made public," said Sherrington.

"There are 664 organizations that have deployed or are deploying private mobile networks based on LTE or 5G," he said. "A quarter of them involve the deployment of 5G technology."

"It really demonstrates the attraction of 5G technology for enabling the transformation in supply chains and manufacturing environments, and the benefits are clearly evident to corporate public sector and government users," Sherrington added.

Nothing would be possible without spectrum, of course. Governments have been holding more auctions, and operators have been quick to deploy services.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

In the C-band (3.3GHz to 4.2GHz; the n77, n78, n79 bands), 218 operators have been licensed, have deployed or are deploying 5G networks. In the millimeter wave (mmWave) bands at 26/28 GHz, 93 licenses have been awarded and 27 networks have been or are being deployed.

In addition, 700MHz is becoming increasingly important for 5G with 24 auctions and assignments expected by the end of 2023.

Last but not least, devices are pretty crucial to allow these networks to be used.

The GSA noted that 5G chipset availability has improved rapidly in the last two years, and has identified 47 commercially available 5G mobile processors or platforms (up 88% in a year) and 17 commercially available discrete 5G modems (up 70%).

The number of announced 5G devices now exceeds 1,200, and more than 1,000 devices are expected to be launched commercially by the end of Q1 2022.

The supplier system is also pretty vibrant: more than 170 vendors have announced available or forthcoming 5G devices, and over 120 vendors have launched commercially available devices.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
Big Telecom Players Push Forward With Ambitions of AN Strategies By Pedro Periera
Enabling advanced use cases with 5G network slicing By Dhiraj Malhotra, 5G Technical Authority Lead, Nokia
Build Gigabit Fiber Networks That Last By Eddy Vergauwen, Marketing Director, Fixed Networks Services
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE