NCTI, Mpirical team on 5G training

CENTENIAL, Colo., and LANCASHIRE, U.K. – NCTI, the premier training provider for broadband and pay-TV operators in the United States, and Mpirical, a globally-recognized provider of high-quality telecommunications training, announce the completion of a value-added reseller agreement. Through the new agreement, NCTI now offers its students access to Mpirical's 5G and Essential Technologies training package, which includes 65 online courses, an additional 170+ micro-learning modules in the Telecoms Bytes series, and access to Mpirical's NetX interactive network visualization tool.

NCTI students can purchase a 12-month subscription package giving them unlimited access to the full catalog of 5G and Essential Technologies training courses offered through Mpirical's Learning Zone platform. Clients who enroll in the subscription package can receive a volume discount based on the number of students enrolled in a single transaction, providing enterprise organizations a cost-effective option to bring 5G training to frontline staff. In addition to the 12-month unlimited subscription package, NCTI also offers individual enrollments for many 5G courses with "a la carte" pricing. The new 5G courses are available now in NCTI's Amp online learning platform.

