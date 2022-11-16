MY5G – Ericsson Educate program now part of MDEC Let's Learn Digital program

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced the inclusion of the MY5G- Ericsson Educate online program as part of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation's (MDEC) Let's Learn Digital program.

The free, self-paced online learning program is designed to introduce the Malaysian workforce, as well as interested university-level students across all disciplines, to 5G and telecommunications, as well as related technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning. Learners who successfully complete the assessment at the end of the course will earn a digital badge from Ericsson. The program has been designed by Ericsson and is supported by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the company mandated to deploy Malaysia's 5G network and infrastructure.

MY5G- Ericsson Educate initiative will support and contribute to the country's digital economy and Industry 4.0 transformation. It will provide both students and lecturers access to quality digital learning resources that draw on Ericsson's 145-year experience in telecommunications and ICT. It also includes an award-winning interactive game that teaches the history of telecommunications and can be enhanced with the use of VR headsets for a more immersive experience.

Interested members of the workforce and students at the tertiary or university level are encouraged to visit the MDEC Let's Learn Digital page to register for the MY5G-Ericsson Educate program. Registration ends 31 December 2022.

Read the full press release here.

