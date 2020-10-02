MWC2020: Who's Backing Out of Barcelona

The biggest single annual gathering of telecom companies and decision-makers is suffering the impact of the coronavirus, as more and more companies announce they are no longer attending Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, which is currently still due to open its doors on Monday, February 24.

By the middle of Monday, European time, a number of significant names, including NTT DoCoMo, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia and Viavi Solutions had joined Ericsson and LG Electronics in pulling out of the event.

Now Amdocs and CommScope have also announced their withdrawal.

Below is an updated list of companies that have confirmed they have either decided to pull out of the show completely or to have scaled back their presence considerably.

The decisions of such companies are important as it will impact others: MWC is a show where a lot of business is arranged, discussed and concluded in person. If customers, potential customers, partners and more are not even attending, that will impact companies' thinking about whether they should travel to Barcelona, a move that currently appears to hold a greater risk of resulting in a quarantine period (either in Spain or back at base on return) as each day passes.

Here's the latest rundown of those who have pulled out:

Companies Canceling or Scaling Back at MWC 2020 Source: Companies, press reports

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading. Additional reporting by Iain Morris.