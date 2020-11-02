MWC2020: Who's backing out of Barcelona? (UPDATED)

UPDATED 9:15 a.m. EST — The biggest single annual gathering of telecom companies and decision-makers is suffering the impact of the coronavirus, as more and more companies announce they are no longer attending Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, which is currently still due to open its doors on Monday, February 24.

By the middle of Tuesday, European time, a number of significant names, including NTT DoCoMo, Amazon Web Services, Amdocs, Intel, Nvidia and Viavi Solutions had joined Ericsson and LG Electronics in pulling out of the event.

Now Ciena and Mediatek have also announced their withdrawal.

Below is an updated list of significant companies that have confirmed they have either decided to pull out of the show completely or to have scaled back their presence considerably.

The decisions of such companies are important as it will impact others: MWC is a show where a lot of business is arranged, discussed and concluded in person. If customers, potential customers, partners and more are not even attending, that will impact companies' thinking about whether they should travel to Barcelona, a move that currently appears to hold a greater risk of resulting in a quarantine period (either in Spain or back at base on return) as each day passes.

Here's the latest rundown of those who have pulled out:

Table 1: Companies canceling or scaling back at MWC 2020



Company Status Details Accedian Withdrawal confirmed The network performance assurance vendor announced its withdrawal from MWC Barcelona via press release on Monday evening. Amazon Withdrawal confirmed Web giant said it would no longer exhibit at or participate in MWC because of the value it placed "on the wellbeing and safety of our employees, customers, partners, and press and analyst community. Amdocs Withdrawal confirmed OSS/BSS player withdrew saying: "In the face of the public health concern from the novel coronavirus, we are placing the highest priority on protecting the health of our employees, customers and partners." Ciena Withdrawal confirmed Optical equipment maker said it was canceling all plans to participate in MWC due to growing concerns about coronavirus. CommScope Withdrawal confirmed The network infrastructure company alluded in its statement to the "business impact that would result if a quarantine were ordered." It has canceled its attendance and said it will explore virtual trade show and meeting options instead. Dali Wireless Withdrawal confirmed The wireless fronthaul vendor said, in a statement, that because "there is still much unknown regarding the 2019-nCoV, Dali does not feel comfortable sending its employees to a widely attended international event." Dell'Oro Group Withdrawal confirmed Dell'Oro VP Stefan Pongratz confirmed via a comment on Twitter that the analyst house would not be attending MWC Barcelona. Ericsson Withdrawal confirmed One of the event's largest exhibitors was also one of the first to withdraw, saying it could not ensure the health and safety of employees and customers. F5 Networks Withdrawal confirmed A company spokesperson confirmed to Light Reading on Monday that the applications infrastructure company will not be on-site at MWC Barcelona. Intel Withdrawal reported Chipmaker reported by industry sources to have pulled out entirely because of concern about the spread of coronavirus. InterDigital Withdrawal confirmed The company announced late Monday that it won't be at MWC Barcelona, adding that "nothing is more important to us than the health and welfare of our employees." LG Withdrawal confirmed South Korean consumer electronics firm was the first big vendor to back out last week. Mediatek Withdrawal reported Mobile SoC giant has pulled out to preserve the health and safety of its staff. NTT DoCoMo Exhibition withdrawal confirmed Japanese operator has canceled its exhibition but not said if this means no staff will be attending the event. Nvidia Withdrawal confirmed Chipmaker withdrew over the weekend, saying the safety of staff, partners and customers was its paramount concern. Panorama Software Withdrawal reported Reported by The Mobile Network to have said it will not be exhibiting at or participating in this year's show because of virus concerns. Radwin Withdrawal confirmed Broadband wireless equipment specialist has canceled its participation, citing the health and safety of staff. Sony Withdrawal confirmed Japanese electronics giant said safety and well-being were its priorities as it canceled its exhibition and participation.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading. Additional reporting by Iain Morris.