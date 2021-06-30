Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

MWC Bites: ZTE's T-shirt, DT goes green, glorious Technicolor

News Analysis Fiona Graham, Editorial Director, Light Reading 6/30/2021
Comment (0)

We're halfway there. Want to know what you might have missed from day two of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona? Here's what we didn't get to – and some links to the things we did.

ZTE went to MWC and all it got was this T-shirt

ZTE announced it has developed a remote monitoring system, sewn into a T-shirt, that can connect to 5G networks and "save lives."

Testing times: Rigorous testing - and a hangar-sized center for carrying it out - has been enforced for all pandemic MWC attendees. (Source: MWC Barcelona)
Testing times: Rigorous testing – and a hangar-sized center for carrying it out – has been enforced for all pandemic MWC attendees.
(Source: MWC Barcelona)

The system, called YouCare, "enables the detection of bio-vital parameters, such as a 'real' electrocardiogram, a respiratory act analysis, the components of the sweat, the muscle effort, and the body temperature, that has never been detected by textile sensors," according to the company's announcement, which included quotes around the phrase "real" electrocardiogram.

The announcement continued: "The T-shirt allows the transmission, via ultra-fast 5G ZTE connection, to health centers and control, as well as to individual users."

There's no doubt that 5G-connected devices will change how we monitor health care. It remains to be seen how much of the world's population will allow a Chinese vendor to measure and remotely report on their vital signs.

Deutsche turns pink green

These days you can't have a trade show without a wholesome message woven in, so that big comms and big tech can feel better about themselves.

This year, sustainability has been a big theme – and Deutsche Telekom has marked this with two announcements.

In the first, it unveiled a tie up with Samsung to develop a green smartphone suitable for mass market use.

They say it will be sustainable and easy to repair, with a removable battery.

DT and Samsung also say they're working together to find ways to ensure the devices are recycled after use. Running on 5G, it's due to roll out at the end of 2022.

Number two involves closer ties with Dutch social enterprise Fairphone, which makes sustainable phones.

Hot ticket: Despite the need to wear masks - and the sizzling summer temperatures - the hardy braved the steamy interior of the Fira. (Source: MWC Barcelona)
Hot ticket: Despite the need to wear masks – and the sizzling summer temperatures – the hardy braved the steamy interior of the Fira.
(Source: MWC Barcelona)

The devices are modular, which, say the makers, means it "saves resources and reduces emissions, as well as improves repairability and recyclability."

"The seven modules in the Fairphone 3+, as well as a screwdriver that comes with it, allow for easier repair of specific components."

The handset is 40% recycled plastic, and the rare earths are fairly sourced.

DT already sells the 3+ – expanding the relationship will mean introducing a wider selection of products, first in Germany and Austria, and then beyond.

The connected home in glorious technicolor

From the people most famous for coining a ubiquitous descriptor for color film comes a CPE for outdoor use that's cheap and easy to install, aimed at the smart home market.

Missing out on MWC? Catch up on the latest from Mobile World Congress 2021 in Barcelona on our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

The 5G OMNI OUTDOOR CPE (no, I don't know why it's shouting either) is apparently "a revolutionary 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Consumer Premises Equipment (CPE) ... [that will] enable telecommunication operators to deliver broadband services to their residential and enterprise customers through 5G wireless connectivity and attain the benefits of the newly available capacity in the C-band (around 3.5GHz)."

The big selling point is that the antenna system it uses doesn't need line of sight alignment.

In a MWC slightly lacking in big ticket announcements, this one will have to do to round out our three.

Day Two on Light Reading:

Fiona Graham, Editorial Director, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting the Unconnected, RuralStar Brings Digital Life to Everyone By Huawei
How Edge Monitoring Will Support Successful 5G Rollout By John English, Director, Marketing & Business Development, Netscout
5G Empowers Smart Healthcare to Fight COVID-19 By Huawei
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE