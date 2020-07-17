MTS, Motorola, Qualcomm tout mmWave 5G phone for Russia

Today we are proud to announce that MTS together with partners Motorola and Qualcomm Technologies have successfully completed testing of the flagship motorola edge+ smartphone, which supports the specific mmWave frequencies that have been allocated for 5G in Russia. Sales of the cutting-edge smartphone are planned to launch at MTS retail stores in the near future.

The motorola edge+ smartphone features advanced software and hardware enabling 5G mmWave connectivity, including transmission over the 24.25–24.65 GHz bands designated by the Russian State Commission on Radio Frequencies (SCRC) for public and private 5G networks. Earlier in January, MTS demoed Russia's first operational private 5G network at the country's largest heavy truck manufacturing facility, the KAMAZ plant in Naberezhnye Chelny.

"Testing this new smartphone at our pilot zones is yet another step toward future 5G ecosystems. With the upcoming commercial launch of public and private 5G mmWave networks in Russia, users will be able to gain all the benefits of downloading content and accessing a wide range of services at multigigabit speeds. In addition, this will help corporate customers tackle the most challenging business problems, optimizing the enterprise and enhancing competitiveness," said Viktor Belov, MTS Chief Technology Officer.

"The motorola edge+ is the first commercial smartphone based on a Qualcomm processor supporting mmWave spectrum allocated for 5G networks in Russia. It is designed with speed and maximum performance in mind and will be able to fully utilize future 5G network capabilities. Our device also supports other bands that are widely used in Europe, Asia, and the USA. Now, motorola edge+ will become a device with access to 5G networks all over the world," said Francois LaFlamme, VP, Chief Marketing Officer, Europe General Manager, Lenovo Mobile Business Group.

"Motorola and Qualcomm have integrated the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform along with our mmWave antenna modules into the motorola edge+ smartphone, thus enabling unprecedented performance and support for mmWave bands reserved for 5G networks in Russia and many European, American, and Asian countries. Motorola edge+ will allow individual and corporate MTS subscribers to swiftly access cloud-based services, storage, and applications, while enabling multi-gigabit downlink speeds to multiple users simultaneously," said Roberto Di Pietro, VP Business Development, Qualcomm Europe.

MTS