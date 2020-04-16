Sign In Register
Movandi bags $27M funding round

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/16/2020
Comment (0)

IRVINE, Calif. – Movandi, a leader in new 5G Millimeter Wave (mmWave) networks, announced today a $27 million Series C funding round to further accelerate and extend the range of real world 5G mmWave deployments. WRVI Capital led this current round of financing along with Cota Capital and DNX Ventures.

Movandi’s 5G mmWave solutions include 5G BeamXR active routers/repeaters and BeamX RF front-end for fixed wireless CPE, mobile devices, small cells, and Open Radio Access Networks (ORAN) radio units (RU). These products accelerate deployments across the complete 5G ecosystem from consumer and enterprise market segments, and applications from IoT, mobile, artificial Intelligence (AI), software defined networks and automotive. Not only enabling 5G infrastructure, but Movandi’s 5G mmWave system is to ensure that 5G mmWave technology can be broadly deployed in real-world scenarios by operators building the “interface of the internet.”

The funding will enable Movandi to ramp and expand their active router/repeater platform, RF front-end, and ORAN radio units. Movandi will also grow its teams in Irvine, California and Australia to continue developing its innovative integrated circuits, antennas, systems, and algorithms, while delivering 5G routers that expand 5G coverage and act as repeaters for a wide range of 5G applications. These repeaters provide compelling cost savings and drive down the capex and opex for 5G operators.

Movandi

