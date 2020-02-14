Sign In Register
Most Americans know about 5G and some might pay extra for it

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/14/2020
According to a recent online survey of Americans, most are now familiar with 5G and some are even willing to pay more for it.

At least, that's the result of a recent survey from PwC. The research and consulting firm found that almost 80% of Americans who live in urban areas are familiar with 5G, an increase from 65% a year ago. In rural areas, awareness grew from 49% to 76% during that period, the firm said.

That growth is likely due to the millions of dollars in advertising that wireless network operators like T-Mobile and Verizon have spent pushing 5G during the past few months. As 5G signals increasingly stretch across the country, the operators are hoping to convince users that they offer the "best" 5G.

But in a more important finding from PwC, not only are a growing number of Americans aware of 5G, some are willing to fork out more money for it. The firm found that half the survey respondents would pay extra for 5G, with most agreeing that a $15 per month fee would be acceptable.

Verizon is the only operator so far that has signaled that it will charge extra for 5G. Moreover, Verizon is only planning to charge $10 per month extra. Other operators, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint are simply adding 5G to their most expensive plans and are not charging extra for the service.

PwC used survey company Dynata to obtain its findings. The firm conducted the survey online during December across 800 respondents, and no one segment (such as age or location) comprised more than 15% of the total sample.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

