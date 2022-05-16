Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

More Verizon changes: price hikes, departure of biz CEO Erwin

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/16/2022
Comment (0)

On the same day that Bloomberg reported on Verizon's plans to increase prices, the CEO of the company's business unit, Tami Erwin, announced her plans to leave the company by the end of the year.

The developments reflect the difficulties Verizon has been facing amid growing competition in the wireless sector and inflation in the US economy. They also come just months after Verizon replaced the CEO of its consumer business and reported sluggish first-quarter results. AT&T, Verizon's chief rival, also recently overhauled its senior leadership team and implemented price increases.

"After 35 years with Verizon, including my time with AirTouch, and after much consideration, I've decided that it's time for me to leave Verizon at the end of 2022," Erwin wrote on LinkedIn. "Thank you to Hans Vestberg [the CEO of Verizon's overall business], who has been a true partner. As we look ahead to the rest of the year and crossing the finish line together, I remain as committed as ever to #gofightwin and capitalize on the incredible momentum this team has built. We've never had better assets in place to serve our customers."

Verizon officials said the company does not yet have a replacement for Erwin.

Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin. (Source: Verizon)
Verizon Business CEO Tami Erwin.
(Source: Verizon)

Erwin was put in charge of Verizon's massive business division toward the end of 2018 amid a broad restructuring at the company implemented by Vestberg. Ronan Dunne was named as Erwin's counterpart for the operator's consumer business; Dunne was replaced by Manon Brouillette near the end of last year.

Erwin's departure comes on the heels of Verizon's first-quarter earnings, which failed to impress investors. The company's results were noteworthy given the relatively solid first-quarter results posted by its rivals, as well as Verizon's marketing emphasis on its new midband C-band 5G network.

As for Verizon's price increase, Bloomberg reported the operator plans to increase prices for both consumers and business users. Specifically, the publication reported that consumers will see a $1.35 increase in administrative charges for each voice line starting in June, while business customers will see a new "economic adjustment charge" beginning in June that will raise data plans by $2.20 per month and basic service plans by around $1 per month.

The price increases are similar to those recently instituted by AT&T. For their part, T-Mobile and UScellular have pledged to avoid price increases.

Separately, AT&T announced last month that Jeff McElfresh would be the company's new COO. He was previously the CEO of the operator's communications business. AT&T officials did not respond to questions from Light Reading about how the move might impact AT&T's senior leadership team and who might replace McElfresh.

It's also worth noting that Anne Chow, the CEO of AT&T's business division, recently announced her own retirement on LinkedIn.

Verizon officials blamed the company's new price increases on inflation. "We're all feeling the pressure and we've been in the process of deciding how much of that pressure we can share with our clients," Erwin told Bloomberg.

A wide range of vendors, from Corning to Nokia, have discussed their plans to increase the price of their telecom equipment due to factors including supply chain difficulties, component shortages and inflation.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 17, 2022 Transforming Telecom Customer Experience with AI
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE