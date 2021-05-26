Sign In Register
Mobilitie to put 5G in up to 300 venues

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/26/2021
Comment (0)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – As sports and entertainment venues worldwide begin to return to live events at full capacities, fans can expect a new era of boosted streaming capacities and dynamic digital engagement experiences thanks to an innovative new partnership announced today by ASM Global and Mobilitie.

"ASM Global creates memorable live events every night worldwide and we are committed to providing our fans with the ability to share their incredible experiences seamlessly in real-time," said ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension. "This extension of our partnership with Mobilitie will help fuel our creativity to envision and implement reimagined in-venue experiences."

The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will allow ASM Global, the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences, to super-charge its vast international venue network with advanced 5G connectivity solutions from Mobilitie, the country's largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm. Mobilitie's robust and scalable 5G architecture will also improve broadcast production and immersive viewing experiences from ASM Global arenas, stadia, and convention centers, as well as more seamlessly integrate new technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

"We are excited to further expand our relationship with ASM Global, the international innovator in the delivery of memorable entertainment experiences," said Christos Karmis, President and CEO of Mobilitie. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with their global leadership and venue teams. We currently provide neutral-host wireless networks at several ASM Global properties, including the recently announced Coliseo de Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico Convention Center venues, and we look forward to expanding worldwide."

The industry's most reliable and seamless connectivity will also enhance ASM Global's operational excellence and data analytic capabilities, as well as its world-class, award-winning VenueShield security and safety protocols and procedures.

Mobilitie

