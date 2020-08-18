Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
AfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAsia Tech 2020 Edge Computing
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Mobile network operators face app tsunami

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/18/2020
Comment (0)

COVID-19? That means boom time for mobile apps and consumer usage.

According to a report from App Annie, which tracks the app economy, consumer spend on mobile apps and games shot past $50 billion in H1 2020.

Pandemic pastime: While the world locked down, people around the world went online. (Source: 梓坚 陈 from Pixabay)
Pandemic pastime: While the world locked down, people around the world went online. (Source: 梓坚 陈 from Pixabay)

That's up 10% compared with the previous six months.

A new monthly record was set in May, when lockdown measures were in full swing in many countries, with consumers shelling out a total of $9.6 billion in app stores.

Across the first six months of 2020, downloads of mobile apps and games topped 64 billion. Again, that's a 10% hike versus H2 2019. The popularity of mobile games is also soaring in some countries, particularly in India, Russia, Indonesia and Brazil.

After tallying everything up, including a "boom" in mobile shopping during H1 2020, App Annie calculated that consumers worldwide spent a total of 1.6 trillion hours on their mobiles during the six-month period.

Hours glued to the mobile screen only look set to increase, and mirrors recent findings from the UK.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

"Video streaming wars," said the latest App Annie report, "are set to intensify amidst high profile launches and expansions like Disney+. The app market specialist expects users to "bounce between multiple video streaming apps" to access a full suite of content while under COVID restrictions.

Sports streaming looks also set to "capture audiences hungry for new content and live matches." MLB, NHL and NBA have started again in the US, as has Premiere League soccer in the UK.

Turn and face the strain
So where does all this leave mobile network operators? Senior executives tend to claim their networks are coping well under the weight of increased traffic volumes, but some glitches seem inevitable if network investment doesn't keep up with demand.

According to research firm Enders Analysis in April, Telefónica Espana saw a 30% spike in data traffic. Telecom Italia reported a 10% rise. According to OpenSignal, which analyses network performance, download speeds were flagging in Italy earlier on in the year.

In the UK, mobile network operators encountered glitches when traffic spiked in the wake of government advice to stay away from public places in March.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 25, 2020 5G: How Networking Got Its Groove Back
August 27, 2020 Improve Network Performance and Accelerate NFV Deployment
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 8, 2020 6GHz Band for 5G - Understand the Opportunities for Operators and Regulators
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei's Richard Liu: Build Deterministic Networking-Oriented 5G Core Network By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE