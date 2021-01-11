Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Millicom back to profits as LatAm gets jabbed

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/1/2021
Comment (0)

Millicom, the Nasdaq-traded mobile operator focused on Latin America, swung back to profits in a turnaround third quarter, while also announcing it may follow Telefónica in splitting off its infrastructure and mobile financial services businesses.

The company had "double-digit customer growth in Latin America" in the quarter and "grew service revenue by 9%," CEO Mauricio Ramos said on a conference call.

All told, it inked a $5 million net profit in the quarter, compared with losing $51 million a year before.

Looking up: As Latin America moves through the coronavirus pandemic, Millicom - owner of operator Tigo - sees better days, with Colombia performing best and debt in Guatemala (pictured) falling. (Source: Megapress / Alamy Stock Photo)
Looking up: As Latin America moves through the coronavirus pandemic, Millicom – owner of operator Tigo – sees better days, with Colombia performing best and debt in Guatemala (pictured) falling.
(Source: Megapress / Alamy Stock Photo)

Mobile service revenue was meanwhile up 6.5% from a year before at $1.1 billion, and repaying debts (particularly in Guatemala) led to a "significant" cut in the company's interest payments, down to $80 million from $93 million.

Tigo Tigo burning bright

In El Salvador, service revenue sprang up 18% after the company splashed out to buy spectrum and expand its networks, said Ramos.

But Colombia is the big success story for Millicom's Tigo brand at the moment, where it has also bought spectrum (it's now the largest holder of 700 megahertz spectrum in the country) and added 359,000 mobile customers in the quarter, growing its customer numbers by 18%.

Previously in Colombia, the company "suffered from a lack of scale," meaning "it is next to impossible to be profitable in mobile with only 17% market share."

Tigo's other brightest stripes were Nicaragua (where mobile customer numbers grew by 15%) and Costa Rica (by 12%).

Across the region as a whole, Ramos' company bagged 4.4 million mobile customers since this time last year, up to 44 million. Its postpaid customers grew by a higher proportion, by 19%, to 5.68 million. The "vast majority" of these were in Colombia, says Ramos.

Debt continues to be a big concern for the group: Underlying gross debt at the end of September was a smidgen over $6 billion.

But this at least is heading the right way, with debt company-wide decreasing by $133 million in the quarter. Debt in Guatemala and Honduras (source of $737 million of the company's debts) was down by $3 million.

On the down side, the chip crisis has caused "acute shortages" for set-top boxes, which the company has tried to address with "a lot of forward purchases," says CFO Tim Pennington.

The company's subscriber numbers benefited from stable currencies and improving vaccination rates across the Latin American region. Panama, El Savlador and Costa Rica have more than 50% of their populations vaccinated, while Nicaragua remains below 20%.

But analysts still scratched their heads at what a return to inflation could do to Latin American operators.

Out of Africa

The company is getting out of Africa in a big way. It completed the sale of its joint venture in Ghana in the third quarter of 2020.

And in April, it announced it was selling its last African business, in Tanzania, to Axian, a pan-African group which was part of the consortium that bought its Senegal operations in 2018.

Tanzania stopped being profitable when a new government levy hit mobile money transactions, which make up a third of Millicom's revenues in Africa.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Spinning off its towers and financial services teams could "give us optionality to bring in partners for either venture," says Ramos. Millicom has 9,000 telecommunications towers, 12 data centers and 170,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable.

Ramos lauded his company's culture, which he calls "our unique Sangre Tigo."

But in this it may just be following a trusted recipe book from Telefónica and América Móvil. Which both chose this year to sell their towers, too.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Smaller Operators Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Solving Climate Change With Green ICT By Kerry Doyle
MTN's Ricardo Varzielas: Accelerate Innovation for Long-Term Sustainable Growth By Huawei
The Three Key Success Factors for Enterprise 5G By C114
PLDT: Congestion-Free Network Leading to Best Customer Experience By Huawei
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE