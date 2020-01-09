Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Melody Investment Advisors buys 1,150 towers from CTI Towers

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/1/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Melody Investment Advisors LP ("Melody Investment Advisors"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, today announced the entry into a definitive agreement to acquire CTI Towers, Inc. ("CTI Towers"), an owner and manager of wireless towers in the U.S. CTI Towers is majority owned by Comcast Ventures, Comcast Corporation's venture investment arm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close later in 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

CTI Towers, based in Cary, North Carolina, owns and manages approximately 1,150 towers in 47 states. Lessors of CTI Towers space include the top wireless carriers consisting of AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. The management team of CTI Towers will continue to lead the company and seek to create valuable partnerships with its cable company partners across the country.

"We are excited about the addition of CTI Towers to our rapidly growing portfolio of communications infrastructure assets and pleased about the expanded capabilities we are now able to bring to our carrier partners which will include CTI Towers' assets and unique capabilities in the cable tower ecosystem," said Omar Jaffrey, Managing Partner and Founder of Melody Investment Advisors. "Melody's portfolio companies are well positioned with a growing number of services and offerings for their customers. The CTI Towers team is top notch and we are looking forward to working with them."

"CTI Towers is our second significant acquisition in the past three months. We are excited about our growing platform and the unique solutions we are able to provide to carriers," said Chester Dawes, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Melody Investment Advisors. "As we look ahead, Melody is in a strong position to both execute on further acquisitions, as well as to expand on our tower construction and innovative financing solutions capabilities."

"CEO Tony Peduto and the CTI Towers team have demonstrated grit, ambition and resilience as we started on our partnership ten years ago incubating CTI Towers then scaling CTI Towers to where it is today," said David Zilberman, Managing Director of Comcast Ventures. "I look forward to seeing the team's continued success as they move forward into the next phase of growth with Melody."

The acquisition of CTI Towers follows Melody Investment Advisors' previously announced acquisition in May of Uniti Towers, the wireless tower business of real estate investment trust Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ: UNIT).

Evercore is serving as exclusive financial advisor to CTI Towers, Inc.

Melody Investment Advisors

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE