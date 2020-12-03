Sign In Register
Meet the senior leadership team for the 'New T-Mobile'

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/12/2020
T-Mobile is putting the finishing touches on its merger with Sprint. In a letter sent to T-Mobile employees, the company disclosed the senior leadership team and reporting structure that will control the "New T-Mobile" – the company created via the combination of T-Mobile and Sprint.

The combined company will bring a few top Sprint executives into the fold, including John Saw, Deeanne King and Dow Draper. Sunit Patel – a CenturyLink executive T-Mobile hired in 2018 to head up its "strategic planning efforts" as it worked to consummate its merger with Sprint – will leave the company after it completes its merger with Sprint.

"His extensive background in large scale strategic transactions has been very valuable, and he has made incredibly important contributions to our integration plans and our post-closing playbook. So, please join us in saying Thank You and wishing Sunit well!" wrote T-Mobile CEO John Legere and President and COO Mike Sievert in a letter distributed to T-Mobile employees on Thursday.

The departure of Patel is a surprise considering he was viewed as a potential replacement for T-Mobile CFO Braxton Carter. Carter has indicated he might leave T-Mobile, but he was listed in the letter by Sievert and Legere as the CFO of the New T-Mobile. The operator said Susan Loosmore would serve as its new EVP of financial planning and analysis; she would report to Carter.

Four executives will lead T-Mobile's networking team – executives who will oversee the $40 billion, three-year project of combining T-Mobile and Sprint's networks for 5G. The company said Neville Ray would continue to serve as its president of technology, reporting to incoming CEO Sievert (Legere has said he will leave his CEO position in April).

Ray's direct reports will include Abdul Saad, the company's new CTO, as well as Sprint's Saw, who will be New T-Mobile's EVP of "Advanced and Emerging Technologies."

Cody Sanford will be New T-Mobile's EVP and "Chief Information and Product Officer," reporting to Ray.

Other notable New T-Mobile senior leaders include Jon Freier, who will continue to be EVP of consumer markets, reporting to Sievert. Sprint's Dow Draper will be New T-Mobile's EVP of emerging products, and Matt Staneff will continue to be the company's chief marketing officer. Sprint's Nestor Cano will be New T-Mobile's EVP of "Integration and Transformation, and Strategic Advisor to the CEO."

"To build the New T-Mobile, we have chosen a team of amazing executives – a solid, integrated team with deep industry experience, an unwavering passion for customers and the willingness to battle and win in wireless and beyond!" Legere and Sievert wrote in the letter. "Together, we will need to build a culture that supports our respective missions – taking the good from both T-Mobile and Sprint."

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

