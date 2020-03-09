MediaTek unveils new chip for 5G fixed wireless

HSINCHU, Taiwan – MediaTek today announced its T750 5G chipset to power next generation 5G CPE wireless products, like fixed wireless access routers (FWA) and mobile hotspots, to bring fast 5G connectivity into homes, businesses and anyone on the go.

The highly integrated, 7nm compact chip design comes with an integrated 5G radio and quad-core Arm CPU. It's full-featured with all the essential functions and peripherals for device makers to build high performance consumer premise equipment products in the smallest form factors possible. The T750 is sampling now with potential customers.

"Pervasive high-speed broadband connectivity is becoming more important with the increase in connected devices and the surge of people working from home, taking online classes and using services like tele-health and video calling," said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit. "We are extending our 5G leadership beyond the smartphone segment with the T750 chipset, opening up new markets for broadband operators and device makers, and helping consumers – no matter where they live – to experience all the advantages of 5G connectivity."

5G routers with support for sub-6GHz frequencies bring a more affordable broadband alternative to areas with limited DSL, cable or fiber services. Having access to super-fast connectivity will also be a game-changer for suburban, rural and less developed areas that struggle with access to current wireless services and signals.

Analyst firm IDC expects the global 5G and LTE router and gateway market to grow from approximately $979 million in 2019 to just under $3 billion in 2024. Counterpoint Research also projects 5G fixed wireless access growing from 10.3M subscribers in 2020 to over 450M subscribers by 2030.

The MediaTek T750 chipset supports 5G sub-6GHz frequencies and two component carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for extended coverage, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor fixed wireless access products, like home routers, as well as mobile hotspots. In addition, the T750 design, which includes a 5G NR FR1 modem, quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processors and the required peripherals all on a single chip, offers performance and time-to-market advantages that speed up ODM/OEM development times.

"Operators can take advantage of 5G capabilities, high bandwidth and low latency to offer 5G FWA services supporting fiber-like experience for consumers and businesses. As adoption of live video streaming and latency intensive applications such as gaming, AR/VR based online applications is increasing, 5G FWA services are expected gain momentum," said Khin Sandi Lynn, industry analyst from ABI Research. "MediaTek's 5G chipsets for FWA routers will certainly fulfill the market demand as well as accelerate the competition in the FWA CPE ecosystem. In addition, the support of sub-6GHz band is a perfect solution for many of the operators planning to achieve wide service coverage in a short time frame."

For consumers, the T750 offers a compact 5G device that they can self-install and avoid the hassles of lengthy installation times for fixed line broadband. For operators, the T750 will provide 5G speeds right out the box to rival fixed line services without incurring costs for laying down cables or fiber. The T750 chipset comes pre-integrated with software drivers for MediaTek's connectivity solutions such as our 4x4 and 2x2 + 2x2 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 chipsets for distributing fast 5G internet to consumers' favorite client devices.

Additional T750 features include:

Support for standalone and non-standalone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz 5G networks

Two component 5G FR1 carrier aggregation in both FDD and TDD modes

Support for up to 5CC LTE carrier aggregation

Embedded GPU and display driver to support a HD display up to 720p

Four PCIe interfaces for external Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Two 2.5Gbps SGMII interfaces to allow for a variety of LAN configurations

PCM interface for external land-line phones

The T750 joins the MediaTek family of 5G chips powering smartphones, smart homes and PCs. It leverages MediaTek's existing integrated circuits and intellectual property to help OEMs accelerate time to market. MediaTek recently introduced its T700 5G data card connectivity solution for PCs and other embedded applications. MediaTek boasts a full tier of 5G Dimensity chips for smartphones. The Dimensity series are powerful and power-efficient chipsets offering unrivaled connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations for premium and mid-tier smartphones. MediaTek is also the number one Wi-Fi supplier across broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices and gaming, and its Wi-Fi 6 chipsets are powering the latest networking equipment for faster computing experiences.

MediaTek