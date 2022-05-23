Sign In Register
5G

MediaTek releases its first mmWave 5G chipset

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/23/2022
Comment (0)

HSINCHU, Taiwan – MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 1050 system-on-chip [SoC], its first mmWave 5G chipset that will power the next generation of 5G smartphones with seamless connectivity, displays, gaming and power efficiency. Through dual connectivity using mmWave and sub-6GHz, the Dimensity 1050 will deliver the speeds and capacity required to provide smartphone users with an incredible experience, even in some of the most densely populated areas.

The Dimensity 1050 combines mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz to fluidly migrate between network bands, and is built on the ultra-efficient TSMC 6nm production process with an octa-core CPU. Supporting 3CC carrier aggregation on sub-6 (FR1) spectrum and 4CC carrier aggregation on mmWave (FR2) spectrum, the Dimensity 1050 will be capable of delivering up to 53 percent faster speeds and greater reach to smartphones compared to LTE + mmWave aggregation alone. The SoC integrates two premium Arm Cortex-A78 CPUs with speeds reaching 2.5GHz and the latest Arm Mali-G610 graphics engine.

"The Dimensity 1050, and its combination of sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies, will deliver end-to-end 5G experiences, uninterrupted connectivity and superior power efficiency to meet everyday user demands," said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of Wireless Communications Business Unit at MediaTek. "With faster, more reliable connections, and advanced camera technology this chip delivers powerful features to help device makes to differentiate their smartphone product lines."

In addition to 5G optimizations, the Dimensity 1050 offers Wi-Fi optimizations alongside MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technology to ensure lower-latency connections with the new tri-band – 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz – that extends game time and performance. Additionally, high-end UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 memory ensure ultra-fast data streams to accelerate apps, social feeds and faster FPS in games.

Additional features of the Dimensity 1050 include:

  • Support for True Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA) and Dual VoNR
  • Super-fast 144Hz Full HD+ displays with intense, vibrant colors through MediaTek's MiraVision 760
  • Dual HDR video capture engine, enabling users to simultaneously stream with the front and rear cameras
  • Excellent noise reduction for superb low-light photos and MediaTek's APU 550 improves AI camera actions
  • Wi-Fi 6E support for superior power efficiency and 2x2 MIMO antenna brings faster, more reliable connections

MediaTek also announced two additional chipsets to expand its 5G and gaming chipset families:

  • The Dimensity 930 enables 5G smartphones to download data faster and stay connected regardless of location with 2CC-CA, including mixed duplex FDD+TDD for higher speeds and greater reach. Designed to capture vibrant details, it is equipped with MiraVision HDR video playback and display for 120Hz Full HD+ displays and HDR10+ video. Additionally, HyperEngine 3.0 Lite gaming enhancements bring intelligent multi-network management to ensure lower latency for smooth user experiences and maximized battery life.
  • The Helio G99 powers incredible mobile gaming experiences on 4G/LTE for higher throughput rates and more than 30 percent power savings for gaming compared to the Helio G96. This SoC will be available to customers in the second quarter of 2022.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 930 will be available on the market during the second quarter of 2022; additionally, smartphones using the Dimensity 1050 and the Helio G99 will be on the market in the third quarter of 2022.

MediaTek

