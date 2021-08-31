Sign In Register
5G

Mediacom taps Ericsson to connect rural areas with wireless broadband

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/31/2021
Comment (0)

Mediacom Communications is working with Ericsson to reach rural areas using fixed wireless access products that use CBRS spectrum.

Mediacom, a cable operator that reaches about 1.5 million homes and businesses in 22 states, said it will tap Ericsson's 4G and 5G RAN product mix to launch CBRS-powered Internet services.

Mediacom did not immediately identify which areas it will focus its CBRS efforts on first, and whether it intends to use both licensed and unlicensed CBRS spectrum.

Light Reading has asked for further comment. Word of Mediacom's work with Ericsson comes after Mediacom spent about $29.47 million for 576 CBRS licenses.

Mediacom was among the US cable operators that bid for and won licensed CBRS spectrum. (Source: From maps supplied to Light Reading by Stephen Wilkus of Spectrum Financial Partners, Moise Advisory and JMA Wireless.) Click here for a larger version of this image.
Mediacom was among the US cable operators that bid for and won licensed CBRS spectrum.
(Source: From maps supplied to Light Reading by Stephen Wilkus of Spectrum Financial Partners, Moise Advisory and JMA Wireless.)
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Mediacom will use CBRS-powered fixed wireless access services to reach new communities and underserved rural areas, Per Wahlen, VP and head of business development for Ericsson North America, noted in the press release.

Ericsson said its platform will enable Mediacom to offer fixed wireless access Internet services up to nine miles from each tower location, enabling the cable operator to deploy broadband to "thousands" of new, underserved homes and businesses in rural portions of Mediacom's multi-state footprint.

"We are thrilled to work with a trusted partner like Ericsson to launch robust fixed wireless broadband services in areas of the country that need it the most," added JR Walden, Mediacom's CTO.

Mediacom is among the first cable operators to shed light on plans to use CBRS to deliver broadband services. Charter Communications has also hinted at using CBRS to extend broadband to new, unserved areas, but has largely expressed interest in using CBRS in high-traffic areas to help offload MVNO costs.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

