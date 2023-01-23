Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Mediacom seeks mobile trademark, but mum on launch plans

News Analysis
Comment (0)

The filing of a trademark last year indicates that Mediacom Communications is making steps toward the eventual debut of an operator-branded mobile service, but the New York-based company is still not ready to discuss launch timing.

As first spotted by Wave7 Research's Jeff Moore, the cable operator filed for the "Mediacom Mobile" trademark on September 12, 2022.

That filing arrived more than six months after Mediacom Chairman, CEO and founder Rocco Commisso revealed in a chairman's letter that the company is "actively evaluating whether a compelling business case can be made for offering a Mediacom-branded mobile-phone service."

The filing indicates Mediacom is getting more serious about the idea. However, the company is keeping any specific details about possible launch timing and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partners close to the vest.

When asked for an update on Mediacom's mobile plans, a company official referenced what Commisso said in the February 2022 letter, and added: "The filing of this trademark is part of that overall process. I am unable to share any other details at this time."

Go it alone, or ride an NCTC deal?

One big question about those plans is whether Mediacom intends to carve out its own MVNO pact to get into the mobile fray, or if its plans hinge on when the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is able to secure MVNO deals that will enable its membership – comprised of more than 700 small and midsized cable operators – to launch mobile services.

Mediacom is one of the NCTC's largest members. WideOpenWest (WOW), another NCTC member, has already launched mobile services in partnership with Reach Mobile.

In an interview with Light Reading earlier this month, NCTC CEO Lou Borrelli said the organization was still ironing out details but had "made significant progress with a number of parties … We're close to making final decisions and we hope to execute agreements by the end of January ... A solid number of members are ready to go as soon as we have agreements signed."

Cable connecting with mobile

If Mediacom does pull the trigger on a mobile offering, it would join a small but growing group of US cable operators that have already entered the mobile market. Comcast, Charter Communications and Cox Communications are all in the game via MVNO pacts with Verizon Communications. Altice USA is working with T-Mobile. And WOW, as noted earlier, has teamed with Reach Mobile.

Moore considers Mediacom part of "Junior Cable," a group of US cable operators that cover about one-third of the country that is not covered by Comcast and Charter.

On a recent Light Reading Podcast, Moore attributed cable's recent success in mobile to its scale, the simplicity and affordability of its packages and an under-appreciated local retail presence.

"It's hard to imagine calling the large cable companies disruptive but they have been in terms of pricing of $30 per month unlimited. That's been an underpinning of their success," Moore said on the podcast. "It seems to be all tailwinds as far as the cable companies entering the wireless market."

Mobile would be a new market for Mediacom. However, the company does have wireless experience.

In addition to deploying Wi-Fi hotspots throughout its footprint, Mediacom launched a fixed wireless access service in 2021.

That rural-focused service, called Mediacom Bolt, delivers home broadband services via CBRS spectrum and starts at $59.99 per month. Under a limited time promotion, Mediacom is currently offering three months of free service, plus free installation.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE