Mavenir's Converged Packet Core to power Deutsche Telekom's 5G network

BONN, Germany – Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir announced the successful delivery and deployment of cloud-native 5G Core to Deutsche Telekom in Germany. Deutsche Telekom selected Mavenir as the supplier for software applications to run on its defined hardware and the existing Kubernetes-based platform of its German business, ensuring an open architecture approach. As part of the deployment process, the Converged Packet Core was integrated with Telekom's existing multi-vendor access network and other system components.

The new Converged Packet Core supports data, voice, and messaging services and network slicing. The initial network slicing use case is focused on live video broadcasting. The deployment has been successfully certified against devices from the major terminal vendors.

The Mavenir solution is based on automated software delivery and network upgrades. This will allow new Converged Packet Core services with all the required network functions to be deployed in minutes by using the automation framework of Deutsche Telekom. It is largely self-updating for the entire lifecycle of each application. The platform can automatically synchronize production environment resources and configuration with changes expressed in code. It is therefore less prone to the human errors that come with manual testing and deployment.

Key attributes of Mavenir's solution include:

Open Architecture: uses Telekom-defined hardware, a Kubernetes-based platform, and the automation framework of Deutsche Telekom.

Network slicing support: with dedicated control and user plane network functions for meeting strict service level agreements.

Cloud-native design: a fully containerized solution based on stateless microservice architecture that allows better resiliency and faster recovery in the event of network failures. It also enables the easy onboarding of users on Telekom's Containers-as-a-Service (CaaS) that can be run on any public, private or hybrid cloud environment.

Third-party vendor network function (NF) integration: integrated with multiple third-party vendors, including 4G and 5G access network and subscriber management functions.

Converged architecture: Supports 4G, 5G non-standalone (NSA), and 5G standalone (SA) modes and enables all access technologies to run on a common cloud-native platform by Deutsche Telekom.

Mavenir's Converged Packet Core solution is part of its cloud-native MAVcore portfolio built on an open architecture which offers easy scaling of applications and services, hardware decoupling, agility, portability and resilience.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir