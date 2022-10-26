Mavenir invests $35 million in E-Networks' 5G VoLTE Network in Guyana

RICHARDSON, Texas – E-Networks has once again raised the bar for unsurpassed service, speed, and technology by building Guyana's first 5G VoLTE ("Voice over LTE") cellular network, firmly establishing itself as the leader in Guyana's telecommunications industry. With an investment of US $35 million, the new network built by US-headquartered company, Mavenir, will deliver VoLTE, the latest innovation in mobile telecommunications. VoLTE allows users to make high-definition, secure voice calls. E-Networks will shortly be releasing competitively priced packages, with increased data allocations and modern account management features. Network commercial launch is planned for later this year.

The deployment of E-Networks 5G VoLTE network is a major milestone for Guyana, made possible by the recent liberalisation of the telecommunications industry, which brought a 30-year monopoly to an end. E-Networks is poised to deliver a world class product on 4G and 5G enabled phones, including local and international voice calls, SMS, 4G and 5G data, and international roaming services. Mobile service will be available across a large coverage area built on E-Networks' fiber backbone – the largest fiber backbone in Guyana.

To achieve its ambitious network vision, E-Networks partnered with Mavenir, the world's only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider, to offer a Cloud-Native IMS and Business Support Systems (BSS) platform.

With this new network, Guyana is now on par with first-world countries in terms of mobile services, and Guyanese from all walks of life can access affordable, high-quality mobile services. Persons will have access to faster speeds, allowing them to use modern apps and services that require high bandwidths for a quality user experience.

E-Networks is actively recruiting new employees, agents, and top-up vendors for its mobile services. In addition, the company will soon publish special offers for new customers on new VoLTE compatible phones.

