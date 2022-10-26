Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Mavenir invests $35 million in E-Networks' 5G VoLTE Network in Guyana

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/26/2022
Comment (0)

RICHARDSON, Texas – E-Networks has once again raised the bar for unsurpassed service, speed, and technology by building Guyana's first 5G VoLTE ("Voice over LTE") cellular network, firmly establishing itself as the leader in Guyana's telecommunications industry. With an investment of US $35 million, the new network built by US-headquartered company, Mavenir, will deliver VoLTE, the latest innovation in mobile telecommunications. VoLTE allows users to make high-definition, secure voice calls. E-Networks will shortly be releasing competitively priced packages, with increased data allocations and modern account management features. Network commercial launch is planned for later this year.

The deployment of E-Networks 5G VoLTE network is a major milestone for Guyana, made possible by the recent liberalisation of the telecommunications industry, which brought a 30-year monopoly to an end. E-Networks is poised to deliver a world class product on 4G and 5G enabled phones, including local and international voice calls, SMS, 4G and 5G data, and international roaming services. Mobile service will be available across a large coverage area built on E-Networks' fiber backbone – the largest fiber backbone in Guyana.

To achieve its ambitious network vision, E-Networks partnered with Mavenir, the world's only end-to-end cloud-native network software provider, to offer a Cloud-Native IMS and Business Support Systems (BSS) platform.

With this new network, Guyana is now on par with first-world countries in terms of mobile services, and Guyanese from all walks of life can access affordable, high-quality mobile services. Persons will have access to faster speeds, allowing them to use modern apps and services that require high bandwidths for a quality user experience.

E-Networks is actively recruiting new employees, agents, and top-up vendors for its mobile services. In addition, the company will soon publish special offers for new customers on new VoLTE compatible phones.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Network Resources Need to Be Maximized for 5G Commercial Success By Huawei
5G Leads the Stride By Huawei
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE