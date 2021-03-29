Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Másmóvil swoops in for Euskaltel

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/29/2021
Comment (0)

Másmóvil, Spain's fourth-largest operator – a status it seems uncomfortable with – announced yesterday a takeover bid for Basque operator Euskaltel.

The deal on the table, at €11.17 ($13.16) per share, values Euskaltel at around €2 billion ($2.4 billion). Másmóvil said it had already secured "irrevocable agreements" to accept the offer from Euskaltel shareholders representing 52.23% of the Basque operator's capital. The price per share is a 26.8% premium on the weighted average price of Euskaltel's shares over the last six months.

Going local: Euskaltel was a regional player until 2020, when it expanded under the Virgin brand. (Source: Euskaltel)
Going local: Euskaltel was a regional player until 2020, when it expanded under the Virgin brand.
(Source: Euskaltel)

Euskaltel's board of directors, according to documentation associated with the proposed takeover, "agreed on March 17, 2021 to consider the offer friendly and attractive." To get the deal over the line, Másmóvil, backed by private equity firms Cinven, KKR, and Providence Equity Partners, said it wanted at least 75% plus one share of Euskaltel's capital.

Should the deal get all necessary regulatory approvals, and the private equity firms' get their desired level of shareholder acquiescence, MasMovil said it would maintain the Euskaltel, R, Telecable and Virgin brands.

Traditionally a regional player, Euskaltel branched out nationally last year under the Virgin brand. It has around 840,000 residential and business customers, with an annual turnover of €2.7 billion ($3.2 billion).

Másmóvil said the takeover would accelerate national investment in both FTTP and 5G networks, and implied it would be much better placed to compete with Spain's "big three": Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone.

Itching for growth

Since the trio of private equity firms completed its €5.3 billion ($6.3 billion) buyout of Másmóvil last November, rumors have intensified about the operator's potential role in the consolidation of Spain's hyper-competitive telecoms market.

A mooted tie-up with Vodafone now seems all but dead, however, if the Euskaltel deal goes through, however.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Growth outside Spain might also be a possibility.

Másmóvil CEO Meinrad Spenger told employees in an internal memo that the company's new owners considered their acquisition an "excellent growth platform both in Spain and outside our country, and an excellent opportunity to continue creating value in our company and in the telecommunications market."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
IPv6 Rollout Delivers Myriad Benefits for Networks in China By Huawei
Standards Are the Right Prescription for 5G Healthcare Applications By Huawei
What to Keep in Mind When Considering Offering SD-WAN-as-a-Service By Satish Madiraju, Fortinet
Expert sees a link between connectivity and security in a post-pandemic world By Huawei
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE