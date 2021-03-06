Sign In Register
Manon Brouillette named top Verizon exec for 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/3/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – As part of its ongoing focus to drive growth through exceptional customer experiences, today Verizon announced the appointment of Manon Brouillette to the newly created role of Verizon Consumer Group's (VCG) Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO. She will drive Verizon's market leadership in connected 5G experiences, while continuing to transform VCG into a fully integrated technology company. Brouillette will also champion greater employee engagement and spearhead transformation initiatives across VCG's brands. She will report to Verizon Executive Vice President and VCG CEO Ronan Dunne.

Brouillette brings a wealth of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Most recently, she was the President and CEO of Vidéotron, a Canadian telecommunications company that provides home broadband, pay television, telephony services and wireless communications. Under her leadership, Vidéotron became Canada's fastest-growing carrier since the wireless services launched in 2010. Manon has been named among Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women and has been recognized many times for her strategic and leadership abilities.

"Manon brings tremendous value to our V Team. She has built and scaled brands, moving companies into new markets with rapid yet sustainable growth. Additionally, she has the tenacity of an entrepreneur honed from her extensive board membership at experience-driven startups like Sonder, Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD, TSX:LSPD.TO) and BFAI. Her new role at Verizon Consumer Group is designed to help us maintain our operational excellence as we support our customers in a 4G world while accelerating towards a high-growth 5G future," said Dunne.

As part of the Board of Directors for Altice, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the U.S., Brouillette contributed to its accelerated growth across broadband, pay television, telephony services and proprietary content.

"Our investment in C-band spectrum and the pending Tracfone acquisition are critical enablers to continue expanding our consumer business on a national scale through opportunities like 5G mobility and fixed wireless access. Our customers are looking to us to build the future and unlock a more connected world. Our new organizational structure will fuel our relentless focus on growth and serving our customers," Dunne added.

Verizon

