Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Lockheed Martin: 5G from space is 'ultimate high ground' for US military

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/24/2021
Comment (0)

Lockheed Martin, the US military's biggest contractor, announced a new satellite dish the company said could be used for a 5G network that may eventually help to sync up every weapon under the Pentagon's control.

To be clear, Lockheed Martin's latest announcement represents one minor step toward a goal that military planners have set for the next decade or so. Nonetheless, it represents yet another tangible move toward a 5G-powered military.

5G.MIL and JADC2

In its announcement, Lockheed Martin said its new, inexpensive satellite dish sports a Wide Angle ESA Fed Reflector (WAEFR) antenna, which the company said can increase its coverage area by 190% compared to traditional phased array antennas.

Importantly, Lockheed Martin said its new dish falls into its "5G.MIL" effort, unveiled last year, that seeks to "bring together an array of high-tech platforms into one cohesive network that spans every domain for unmatched situational awareness powered with 5G technology," according to company CEO James Taiclet. Taiclet, a former US Air Force pilot who served a tour of duty in the Gulf War under the callsign "Cheetah23," was previously the CEO of cell tower giant American Tower before joining Lockheed Martin.

The company's new satellite dish is designed to help connect soldiers and military equipment into one vast communications network. "5G.MIL technologies like this will bring greater connectivity, faster and more reliable networks, and new data capabilities to support our customers as they navigate the complexity of 21st century battlefields," said Chris Herring, vice president of advanced program development at Lockheed Martin Space, in a release from the company this week.

Lockheed Martin isn't the only voice calling for this kind of technology. The US military has been taking steps toward a system they're calling JADC2 (Joint All-Domain Command and Control). It's ultimately intended to connect "sensors with shooters across all domains, commands and services" in order to "increase lethality."

It could also represent a major 5G network buildout, given the US military's international purview. After all, according to Bloomberg, US defense contract spending hit a record high of $447 billion last year – representing nearly two thirds of overall federal contract spending – and Lockheed Martin was the US government's top contractor during that period.

The ultimate high ground

According to Lockheed Martin, the US military's 5G network could encompass a wide range of elements, including network equipment on the ground and in space. The company boasted that it has been working on space-based communications technologies since the era of 1G.

"Space is the ultimate high ground and 5G, artificial intelligence, rapid technology insertion will all empower joint all-domain operations – which will help counter the rising threats we face today and tomorrow," Lockheed Martin wrote in a recent white paper.

Indeed, Lockheed Martin recently inked a new deal with Omnispace, which appears to be working with the US Space Force and others to test 5G transmissions across its S-band 2GHz spectrum licenses.

Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL effort, and the US military's broader push toward JADC2, have some important implications for the commercial 5G industry.

First, they certainly dovetail with recent efforts by the commercial satellite industry to become more directly involved in the 5G opportunity. Satellite companies ranging from OneWeb to Inmarsat to Globalstar have discussed how their satellite constellations might be intertwined with terrestrial 5G networks. Other companies, like Lynk and AST SpaceMobile, have been promising to connect customers' existing 5G phones directly to satellites in the near future.

Spectrum sharing is "the new normal"

More broadly though, the US military's interest in interoperable communications in general and 5G specifically could have significant ramifications for domestic 5G operators like Verizon and T-Mobile. After all, the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd James Austin III, earlier this month signed off on a program – called the Electromagnetic Spectrum Superiority Strategy's Implementation Plan – that will essentially allow soldiers to make use of whatever spectrum bands they need, whenever they need them.

That, according to military officials, could cut into 5G operators' hopes for spectrum license exclusivity.

"We are looking to partner with industry on advancing new sharing technologies and concepts. We believe that sharing has to be the new normal. With 5G here and 6G next, we, like everybody else, are going increasingly wireless. As the environment gets more crowded, sharing spectrum will be the only way to meet everyone's needs," explained Vernita Harris, the Defense Department's director of spectrum policy and programs, during a recent media event. "In the US, we want to be the leader in pushing for innovative spectrum sharing technology solutions. We believe that these are both economic and national security benefits to us."

And that kind of approach to spectrum resources will be critical to the communications future of the US military, according to Air Force Brigadier General AnnMarie Anthony, deputy director for operations for joint electromagnetic spectrum operations within the Defense Department.

"The success of JADC2 relies on our ability to have control of the electromagnetic spectrum," Gen. Anthony said during the event. "So carrying this [spectrum] implementation plan out and having the superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum will allow JADC2 to be successful."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE