Lightpath builds out 2,000 wireless sites across footprint

NEW YORK – Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced it has reached the milestone of 2,000 connected wireless towers. This milestone comes as Lightpath has more than doubled its number of on-net wireless sites in the last 12 months, including securing its first wireless customer in the Greater Boston region. Carriers continue to choose Lightpath as they densify their 5G site deployments in preparation for tomorrow’s additional 5G applications.

Lightpath operates the densest all-fiber network in the New York Metro region among competitive fiber providers with over 18,000 route miles and is rapidly building out its footprint in Greater Boston. Carriers can choose flexible connectivity including 10G optical, dark fiber, or custom connectivity, with optical transport services now riding on Lightpath’s state-of-the-art Ciena network. Additionally, Lightpath offers carriers geographically diverse routing options and unique POPs (points of presence) that enhance the reliability of network design.

As wireless carriers deploy 5G networks, small cell density and scalable bandwidth connectivity will be critical in their abilities to support applications beyond phone usage. From smart cities and self-driving cars, to IoT, and even 5G broadband services, wireless carriers need to future-proof their tower deployments with scalable connectivity that can support the robust bandwidth and latency demands of the future. Lightpath tower backhaul services can easily be upgraded in the future as wireless towers require it.

