Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Ligado promises to move forward on 5G despite Pentagon opposition

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/19/2020
Comment (0)

Ligado's top executive said the company hopes to tweak 5G standards to align them with its spectrum holdings and to work with device makers to build gadgets for its planned IoT services.

Ligado CEO Doug Smith said the company wants to "create a new kind of network that uses the scale of technologies available to national carriers by offering licensed spectrum and network services to industrial companies that need purpose-built and secure coverage."

Concluded Smith: "We're ready to go. And we're excited to join with all of you in the service of our shared vision to make those goals a reality."

Smith made his comments at the Wireless Infrastructure Association's Connect (X) virtual trade show. The event is the premier annual gathering for companies in the cell tower industry – executives now apparently in Ligado's crosshairs.

Smith's remarks were also some of his first following the FCC's vote last month to allow Ligado to build a 5G network in its spectrum holdings. That action essentially lifted more than a decade of clouds hanging over the company.

However, the debate around Ligado continues. Following the FCC's vote, officials in the US Department of Defense led a spirited attack on Ligado, arguing that 5G operations in the company's L-Band spectrum holdings will affect GPS operations. Those are the concerns that sidelined Ligado (formerly LightSquared) since roughly 2010.

"The FCC's decision will disrupt the daily lives and commerce of millions of Americans and inject unacceptable risk into systems that are critical for emergency response, aviation and missile defense," argued Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a Wall Street Journal opinion article.

Siding with the Pentagon are Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The refreshed debate surrounding Ligado is that it does not fall neatly along political party lines. For example, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr both have publicly voiced support for Ligado's 5G plans.

And, according to Multichannel News, top Republicans in the House Energy and Commerce Committee are also urging the FCC to proceed with its efforts.

But the debate has grown increasingly contentious. For example, Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger – the pilot who famously landed US Airways Flight 1549 in the Hudson River, and was portrayed by actor Tom Hanks – is firmly against Ligado's plans. He tweeted that the FCC's vote in support of Ligado is "wrongheaded and dangerous."

On the other side of the debate, a member of the WSJ's editorial board wrote that the Pentagon is a "900-pound crybaby," and that Ligado should be cheered for investing "years and millions of dollars to free a valuable slice of spectrum from the morass of special interests that keep a vital resource tied up in low-value, last-century uses."

All that said, most analysts don't expect Ligado to obtain the financial resources to build its own 5G network. Instead, they believe the company will eventually sell its spectrum to a buyer like Verizon.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 17, 2020 Accelerate time to revenue -- IBM and RedHat Gaining Service Provider Momentum Together
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Modernizing the Edge for Service Growth By Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsberg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE