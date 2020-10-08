Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

LG Uplus defies gloom to hike earnings 53%

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/10/2020
Comment (0)

LG Uplus has defied the pandemic gloom to deliver the most upbeat result among Asian operators this earnings season.

Motion capture: LG U+ managed to juggle moving parts to beat the coronavirus odds. (Source: Stanislav Margolin on Unsplash)
Motion capture: LG U+ managed to juggle moving parts to beat the coronavirus odds. (Source: Stanislav Margolin on Unsplash)

The smallest Korean operator hiked operating income 59% in Q2, thanks to subs and revenue growth and lower costs.

Its numbers were up across the board: service revenue gained 14%, net income 53%, EBITDA 25% and EBITDA margin 4.4 percentage points.

Cost center
Larger rival KT reported a 19% rise in operating income Friday, despite a decline in sales.

LG Uplus attributed the higher margins to its ability to contain costs, with opex up just 2.3%.

It said revenue in its core wireless service business improved 4.9% due to subscriber growth.

Like other Asian operators accustomed to a regular revenue stream from handset sales, the silver lining in the collapse in retail this year has been a big cut in handset procurement cost.

It delivered a handy 209 billion won (US$176 million) straight to LG UPlus' bottom line.

The operator added 330,000 5G subs in the quarter, to take the total to 1.79 million, around 11% of its total subscriber base.

It also recorded 10.5% growth in its smart home and broadband unit, increasing IPTV revenue by 12.5%.

Silver linings
KT, Korea's second biggest operator, said operating revenue shrank 3.6% and service revenue was flat for the quarter.

It said COVID-19 had driven down handset sales and in its credit card and real estate groups.

Total operating costs were 4.6% lower. As with LG Uplus, the plunge in the handset market had its upside in the form of a 232 billion won ($196 million) cost saving.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

KT made steady progress in 5G, adding 459,000 subs. It now has 2.24 million 5G customers, accounting for 16% of the total.

KT also enjoyed some subs growth in its fixed-line broadband unit, but broadband revenue was off 1.2% and telephony was 7% lower. The B2B group grew 2.4% to 701 billion won.

Thanks to COVID-19, capex for both operators is behind guidance.

LG Uplus capex rebounded in the quarter to 625 billion won, up 14.3% on the same period last year, but only 40% of its full-year guidance of 2.5 trillion won.

KT has tipped 967 billion into capex in the first half, less than a third of its expected 3.1 trillion for the year.

On the KRX, LG Uplus closed 0.87% higher Friday at 11,600 won. KT rose 0.21% to 23,850 won.

Related posts:

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can’t Fail By Empirix
Securing Network Devices in SASE Architectures By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Cisco Routing & SD-WAN
5G + Cloud + AI: Huawei Works With Carriers to Power New ICT Infrastructure and Enable Intelligent Transformation Across Industries By Huawei
Digital Power, Building the Base of Digital World By Huawei
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE