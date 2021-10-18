Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Left alone by US, state-backed ZTE is more profitable than ever

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/18/2021
Comment (0)

ZTE, the Chinese underdog to Huawei, looked terminally ill just a few years ago. Starved of essential components by US sanctions, the equipment maker took to its sick bed in 2018 and ceased all trading as analysts grimly counted the days. Three years on, it is Huawei whose telecom business has a deathly pallor while ZTE appears revitalized.

In a preliminary results statement short on detail, ZTE said it expects net profit for the recent third quarter to be roughly twice as much as it was a year earlier. The range it provides is from about 1.5 billion Chinese yuan (US$230 million) to RMB1.9 billion ($300 million). Last year, it made just RMB855 million ($133 million).

This would follow a successful first half, when net profit soared about 120%, to RMB4.1 billion ($640 million), and sales were up 12.4%, to around RMB53.1 billion ($8.3 billion). This essentially restored first-half revenues to their level in 2017 after they fell to less than RMB40 billion ($6.2 billion) in 2018. But ZTE looks far more profitable than it did back then. Its first-half operating margin for 2017 was just 6%. Now it is more than 10%.

ZTE's headquarters in Shenzhen.
ZTE's headquarters in Shenzhen.

What explains the turnaround and subsequent increase in profitability? The first and most important change was the removal of ZTE's main business from the Entity List – allowing it to buy US components once again – after it had paid multi-billion-dollar fines, replaced executives and agreed to supervision by American watchdogs. Only ZTE Parsian, an Iranian affiliate, is still on the list.

The name of Huawei, by contrast, turns up 184 times in the 474-page document, preventing any one of its various units and country affiliates from procuring US technology. The paradox is that ZTE has far more obvious links to the Chinese government than Huawei does. Xi'an Microelectronics and Aerospace Guangyu, two of ZTE's main shareholders, are owned by the state. Huawei is owned by its employees, it insists.

The entire rationale for sprinkling Huawei's name throughout the pages of the Entity List is that its ties to the Chinese government make it dangerous, a potential conduit for cyberespionage. For that reason, Neophotonics, a small but critical US supplier of optical components, said any shipments to Huawei were "minimal" in the recent June-ending quarter. ZTE, though, was named as one of nine major clients with no such qualification.

Chip shops stay open

Its omission from the Entity List means it can buy the all-important chips it needs for smartphones and network equipment from TSMC, a Taiwanese firm that dominates production of the most advanced components. Denied those chips and the use of American software, Huawei's smartphone business is quickly dying. Revenues this year are expected to plummet by $30 billion to $40 billion, from $50 billion in 2020. First-half device sales at ZTE, meanwhile, rose two-thirds year-on-year, to RMB12 billion ($1.9 billion).

While sales at ZTE's carrier business were unchanged over that period, it has recently landed several juicy 5G contracts with China's big service providers. A Chinese backlash against Ericsson, after Sweden's government banned Chinese vendors from its 5G market, has clearly benefited Huawei and ZTE. The two companies have managed to grow their combined share of work on China's 5G rollout between phase one last year and phase two in 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Profitability has risen in the last few years as ZTE has cut jobs and pumped more resources into research and development (R&D). Back in 2016, the company had nearly 81,500 employees. By 2018, the number had fallen to fewer than 68,250. It had grown to about 73,700 at the end of last year thanks to a renewed R&D focus. Staff numbers in that field rose from 25,969 in 2018 to 31,747 last year, with spending on R&D up from 12.8% to 14.6% of revenues over this period.

ZTE has always had a relatively limited exposure to Western markets, deriving 67% of its revenues from China last year. The main risk to it is that American hawks go on the attack, demanding its re-inclusion on the Entity List. Its sick-bed experiences a few years ago show just how damaging that would be.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE