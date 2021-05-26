Leading Lights Awards early-bird pricing ends on June 1

NEW YORK – Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that early-bird pricing for entries to Light Reading's Leading Lights awards program will be ending soon.

The Leading Lights Awards will be accepting entries through July 1, 2021, but early-bird pricing ends on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The Leading Lights is Light Reading's awards program recognizing the industry's top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation.

This year's program will feature 26 categories, including the Light Reading Hall of Fame. New for 2021, Light Reading has updated some of its awards categories; expanded the list; and included several awards for outstanding use cases, giving service providers and vendors a chance to tout their technologies, strategies and services in action.

To view the full list of Leading Lights categories, click here.

Early-bird pricing is $299 per entry, $100 off each additional entry. For Leading Lights entry fees, click here.

To enter the Leading Lights Awards, visit us here http://awards.lightreading.com.

To view the list of FAQs, click here.