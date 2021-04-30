Kentucky Derby to have 5G via Mobilitie

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is bringing 5G connectivity to the historic Churchill Downs Racetrack in time for the running of the 147th Kentucky Derby. With fans returning to the infield and stands this year, the Kentucky Derby will welcome everyone with a lightning-fast 5G network.

As Churchill Downs welcomes fans to watch America's Greatest Race, those in attendance will connect to a state-of-the-art wireless network capable of livestreaming the unique derby experience. Mobilitie's DAS system within Churchill Downs is one of the largest in the country, spanning nearly 115 acres. Through this strategic partnership, Mobilitie has deployed one of the most technologically robust networks across all the sports and entertainment industry, providing fans with an unparalleled experience.

"We're delighted to welcome guests to Churchill Downs once again for the start of the 2021 Triple Crown," said Mike Ziegler, General Manager of Churchill Downs Racetrack. "Our long-standing partnership with Mobilitie has provided Churchill Downs with a high-speed wireless network that is equipped with the latest technology and now 5G for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby."

Melissa Mullarkey, Regional Vice President at Mobilitie said, "We are proud to partner with Churchill Downs to operate a high-speed wireless network for this iconic venue. It's exciting to provide fans at Churchill Downs with one of the strongest and most reliable networks in the country."

