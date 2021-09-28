Kajeet unveils product to put 5G on school buses

MCLEAN, Va. – Kajeet, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced its entrance into the 5G market with the introduction of Kajeet SmartBus 5G for schools. Kajeet is rapidly expanding additional 5G IoT capabilities across a variety of business verticals.

The IoT connectivity market continues to explode, leading IDC to predict that there will be nearly 56 billion connected devices by 2025. The rise of 5G is accelerating IoT adoption, which is expected to become a $36B industry by 2025, according to MarketsandMarkets. When fully deployed, 5G is expected to be up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE and able to support more connected devices simultaneously.

Kajeet SmartBus 5G provides safe, secure, and reliable Wi-Fi for students on long bus rides to and from school, activities, or athletic events. Backed by a combination of high-capacity 4G LTE and 5G service, Kajeet provides the best possible coverage and enables transportation leaders to future-proof their school bus technology. Designed to deliver higher bandwidth, faster download speeds and lower latency, Kajeet's 5G-enabled solutions are available on all major U.S. carrier networks.

"Kajeet is focused on delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions that help our customers thrive, and that are secure, intuitive and easily scalable," said Daniel J. W. Neal, chairman, CEO and founder of Kajeet. "Entering the 5G market is a natural progression in the evolution of Kajeet, and we are excited to extend the benefits of 5G to our customers."

With nearly two decades of connectivity experience, Kajeet is enabling organizations across education, healthcare, field services, transportation and more, to realize the benefits of IoT, including increased operational efficiencies, reduced costs and actionable insights into connected ecosystems. The availability of SmartBus 5G is a big step in Kajeet's 5G journey, with additional 5G-enabled solutions to be announced soon.

