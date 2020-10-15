Sign In Register
John Hancock buys 30% of ExteNet Systems

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/15/2020
Comment (0)

CHICAGO – ExteNet Systems, a leading provider of mobility and fiber connectivity solutions, and the largest private owner and operator of DAS and small cell networks in the United States, today announced that long-term institutional investor John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A) is leading a consortium that will acquire approximately 30% of the Company. John Hancock will join existing major investors, Digital Colony and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. ExteNet will utilize the capital investment from John Hancock to fund its future growth as it scales for 5G network densification and addresses advanced connectivity needs of its customers including mobile network operators (MNOs), carriers, property owners and enterprises.

"We are pleased to welcome John Hancock to ExteNet's investor group," said Marc Ganzi, Executive Chairman of ExteNet. "Communications infrastructure is leading global digital transformation, and we are in the early stages of a decade-plus 5G investment cycle. John Hancock is a perfect partner for ExteNet as we continue to provide best-in-class digital infrastructure solutions for our customer base and lead the transformation to 5G."

"ExteNet has been a pioneer in wireless infrastructure, deploying mission critical networks and innovative 5G capabilities to its customers throughout the United States. We look forward to our partnership with John Hancock to support the next chapter of growth," said Brian McMullen, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak.

"With our strong track record of providing market-leading, shared digital infrastructure and services for our customers, ExteNet is perfectly positioned to excel in our commitment to deliver tomorrow's connectivity today," said Jim Hyde, President and CEO at ExteNet. "I am excited to work with our newest partner, John Hancock, as we continue to build next-generation infrastructure and innovative solutions, including outdoor and in-building 5G, nationwide."

ExteNet's executive management team structure is expected to remain unchanged post-transaction, with Marc Ganzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) and CEO of Digital Colony, continuing to serve as the Executive Chairman, and Jim Hyde continuing as the President and CEO of the company.

PJT Partners served as financial advisors to the Company and its existing investors. TAP Advisors served as financial advisors to John Hancock. Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett LLP provided legal representation to ExteNet, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison represented John Hancock. The transaction is subject to various regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ExteNet

