Jessica Rosenworcel confirmed as FCC chair

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel issued the following statement after the United States Senate voted to confirm her nomination to serve as an agency Commissioner for an additional five-year term:

"It is a tremendous honor to be confirmed and designated as the first permanent Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission. I would like to thank President Biden for the opportunity. People across the country count on the FCC to support the connections they need for work, learning, healthcare, and access to the information we require to make decisions about our lives, our communities, and our country. I look forward to working with the Administration, my colleagues on the Commission and FCC staff, members of Congress, and the public to make the promise of modern communications a reality for everyone, everywhere."

FCC