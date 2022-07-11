Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

It looks like T-Mobile bought even more 5G spectrum

News Analysis
Comment (0)

T-Mobile appears to have purchased $21.1 million worth of midband 2.5GHz spectrum from Shentel, which T-Mobile will likely use to reinforce its 5G network.

Shentel disclosed the spectrum sale in its most recent SEC filing, but it did not name the company that purchased the spectrum. However, during Shentel's recent quarterly earnings call, company officials suggested T-Mobile purchased the spectrum in order to "augment their current capacity."

Brian Goemmer, founder of spectrum-tracking company AllNet Insights & Analytics, suggested that T-Mobile is the likely buyer of Shentel's spectrum, though he said the companies haven't yet notified the FCC of their potential spectrum exchange. Officials from Shentel and T-Mobile did not respond to questions from Light Reading about the sale.

Shentel's sale of its 2.5GHz spectrum doesn't come as a surprise. The company last year signaled that it would discontinue its fixed wireless Internet business, dubbed Beam Internet, that worked over its 2.5GHz spectrum holdings. Shentel had initially hoped to expand its Beam-branded fixed wireless service to 215,000 locations by 2026 – across parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania – but it quickly dumped those plans to focus on cable and fiber connections. Now, the company is selling the spectrum that underpinned that fixed wireless access (FWA) strategy.

Shentel's fixed wireless exit builds on the company's withdrawal from the mobile industry following the $1.9 billion sale of its mobile network and customers to T-Mobile, a deal the company finalized last year.

As part of its quarterly earnings report, Shentel disclosed more details about its fiber and cable network buildout. The company said it plans to upgrade a portion of its existing DOCSIS cable network to the new, faster DOCSIS 4.0 standard over the next few years. The company said that its DOCSIS 4.0 upgrade would likely cost $250 to $350 per passing across around 165,000 total locations. Shentel's fiber buildout plan extends to almost 500,000 locations by 2027 and the company said it expects to spend up to $1,400 per passing for that effort.

T-Mobile's midband options

For T-Mobile, its apparent purchase of Shentel's spectrum simply adds to its massive 2.5GHz war chest. The company acquired an enormous amount of midband spectrum in 2020 via its purchase of Sprint, and since then it has been buying additional 2.5GHz spectrum licenses around the country.

Most recently, T-Mobile spent $304 million in an FCC spectrum auction, winning roughly 90% of all the licenses sold in the auction.

However, Goemmer, of AllNet Insights & Analytics, suggested the prices that T-Mobile paid in that FCC auction are not necessarily reflective of the true value of 2.5GHz spectrum licenses in general. "It is clear that the licenses in Auction 108 are not homogeneous and have unique license challenges that must be investigated individually. These challenges drive wide swinging valuations. In addition, the FCC's minimum bids skewed both the bidding activity (purchasing licenses with no population or overpricing licenses with limited population) and the valuation process," he wrote on his website.

Indeed, Shentel's CFO suggested that "the value of our [2.5GHz] spectrum had grown slightly," which prompted the company's recent sale.

So where might T-Mobile turn next for additional 2.5GHz licenses? The financial analysts at LightShed Partners noted that Nextwave holds substantial 2.5GHz holdings. However, Nextwave's new plan to build a private wireless network across some major US cities might complicate T-Mobile's efforts to purchase that spectrum.

"There are also other smaller lots of 2.5 GHz spectrum in the market that T-Mobile could mop up, at the right price," the analysts wrote in September.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 9, 2022 Why Getting the Customer Experience Right Is So Valuable
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Growing 5G in Intelligent Manufacturing: An Insight into Midea's 5G Fully-Connected Factory By Huawei
True Thailand: Building Optimal-Experience Intelligent Networks, Driving New Growth By Huawei
Huawei and Port Authority of Thailand Sign MOU on Developing Smart Port Project By Huawei
ZTE: 5G Advanced can grab interest of industry verticals By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
LightCounting: Third-Generation ODN (Digital ODN) Gaining Momentum By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE