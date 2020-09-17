Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Is T-Mobile prepared for its 5G iPhone moment?

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/17/2020
Comment (0)

The stars are beginning to align for T-Mobile. And the company's management team knows it.

"I have to give Verizon credit: At the dawn of the 4G era, in 2010, they jumped out in front of everybody," explained T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert at a recent investor event this week. "And that established the brand pattern that they were able to feed on for a decade, through the entire 4G era. They had the world convinced that they had the best network. Through much of that era, it was absolutely true."

Continued Sievert: "That's our opportunity in the 5G era. We're way out in front."

Sievert isn't the only one convinced that T-Mobile is positioned to build an early lead in 5G.

"T-Mobile is the industry winner here. And they are already pulling away," wrote the financial analysts at MoffettNathanson in an August note to investors.

However, T-Mobile's Sievert so far has been playing things relatively safe. Now may be the time for him to get a little frisky.

A leading position in spectrum and pricing
"It is simple," wrote the financial analysts at New Street Research in a May note to investors about T-Mobile's future. "The company has close to 50% of the industry's capacity with just 30% of the industry's revenue. Moreover, they ought to have a strong network advantage for the next few years at least, and that advantage will drive share shifts as the first 5G iPhone emerges later this year. The impact of the advantage ought to be heightened by the fact that T-Mobile prices their service at a 20% discount to the two companies with 70% of industry revenues [AT&T and Verizon], particularly as we wade through a recession."

Added the New Street analysts: "Better product, at a time when product differentiation will matter to consumers. Lower price, at a time when households are growing more cost conscious. Seems like it should work."

T-Mobile's biggest and clearest 5G advantage is its spectrum position: The company owns more than double the low- and midband spectrum than Verizon. That's important considering spectrum ownership is directly related to network capacity and a provider's ability to sell speedy services on the cheap.

And Verizon knows it. "T-Mobile's low- and midband spectrum holdings give it such a 'material advantage' in the marketplace that its 'competition doesn't have a path to match for some time,' " Verizon complained in a filing to the FCC recently, as reported by FierceWireless. Verizon was quoting T-Mobile network chief Neville Ray, and is asking the FCC to limit the amount of spectrum T-Mobile can own.

Ray joined Sievert at the investor event this week and offered an almost gleeful view of T-Mobile's 5G position: "Our competition, I think, is terrified of what we're going to bring."

Ray added that T-Mobile has been updating its 5G network with Sprint's 2.5GHz midband spectrum holdings at a rate of almost 100 cell tower sites a day.

Persuasive 5G
So how exactly is T-Mobile going to take advantage of its 5G moment as Apple prepares to release a 5G iPhone? T-Mobile's 5G network "allows us to put offers out there that our competitors just won't be able to match. It's just going to be so exciting," Sievert said, noting that the "new" T-Mobile created through the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile can offer both the nation's best 5G network as well as its cheapest 5G services.

However, he did not specify exactly what kind of "offers" T-Mobile might put on the table.

The company's options span the gamut. T-Mobile could offer an iPhone service plan like EE is doing in Europe, or it could follow the lead of its parent company Deutsche Telekom and launch a cloud gaming service. It could also debut its new TV service.

According to July survey findings from the financial analysts at Cowen & Co., the stage is set for T-Mobile to succeed, if it decides to make a new play. Roughly 49% of Sprint respondents to the firm's survey were happy with T-Mobile and said they would stay through the merger. Just 3% said they plan to leave.

Perhaps even more importantly, Cowen's survey found that just 49% of T-Mobile's customers use an iPhone, but that a record 61% of respondents indicated they would get an iPhone.

"To the extent a 5G iPhone is well received, we believe this could be a share-stealing opportunity for iPhone as well as be a service revenue growth opportunity for the Big 3 [network operators] as we'd note iPhone users all-in bill size have typically been higher than smartphone non-iPhone users," the Cowen analysts wrote.

But Sievert this week urged persistence rather than aggressiveness.

"Brands are stubborn. They're more stubborn than the facts. It takes a while. We're going to have to be patient," he explained while dodging a question about whether T-Mobile would update its challenger, "uncarrier" marketing message given that it's now the nation's No. 2 provider. "Our job is to convince people to buy T-Mobile because of our network superiority."

A problem for marketing
The job of tailoring T-Mobile's 5G network messaging in a 5G iPhone season falls to Matt Staneff, who took over the CMO role from Sievert upon the departure of the architect of T-Mobile's "uncarrier" revival, former CEO John Legere.

Staneff counts over 17 years at T-Mobile, where he's acted as a chief commercial officer, SVP of product and customer management and SVP of customer loyalty. It's unclear what he might come up with.

Many had expected Staneff and T-Mobile to come out of the company's merger with Sprint swinging. "T-Mobile will relaunch the brand with an integrated offering sometime in the summer, we suspect in August," the New Street analysts wrote in May. "This will likely entail a big marketing campaign – "Uncarrier infinity" – that touts the company's strong 5G network advantage. If the message is compelling – and it should be – this will be a positive catalyst."

However, T-Mobile has so far remained relatively calm on the marketing front this year, likely due to a pandemic that has upended the retail sector. But as the fall launch of the 5G iPhone nears, the window for aggressive, eye-catching tactics is rapidly closing.

For their part, T-Mobile executives this week pledged rational strategies rather than an all-out 5G pricing war.

"We will grow this business in a consistent and disciplined way," Sievert said, explaining that shareholders shouldn't worry. "We're not suddenly going to become drunk happy on growth."

"It's always about profitable growth, balancing growth with profitability," added T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik at the same investor event. "There's periods when we could go faster in a quarter, but we're always balancing things in the right way to deliver the ultimate value creation for the enterprise."

While "value creation" isn't the kind of braggadocio investors came to expect from T-Mobile's former, more colorful, CEO Legere, it's not necessarily a bad thing. But Sievert is still living in Legere's shadow following the successful merger of the nation's third and fourth largest wireless network operators. What he does next will define T-Mobile's place in 5G, and his in company history. It might soon be time for Sievert to get a little more carpe diem and a little less soporific.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Five takeaways from the FCC's open RAN event

The event attracted speakers ranging from Rakuten's Tareq Amin to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. That's because open RAN today is everything to everyone.

5G security suffering from too many cooks in the kitchen

The Department of Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency said it's going to 'analyze components from 5G vendors,' but the details of the program are unclear at best.

What Loving, Texas, tells us about the future of 5G

Midband spectrum licenses in the middle of nowhere, Texas, sold for an astounding $141 per MHz/POP. And that has significant implications for private networks, IoT and 5G.

Will the US cable industry supercharge open RAN?

Comcast, Charter and Cox collectively spent more than $1 billion on wireless spectrum. Will they choose the safe buildout path, or will they risk an open RAN strategy?

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE