Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Is it time for smaller cable ops to enter the mobile fray?

The Bauminator Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/17/2021
Comment (0)

After several fits and starts, backtracks and mobile partnerships that did not pan out in their original form, some of the largest US cable operators have finally shown that MVNO partnerships affixed to their high-margin broadband services can lead to success.

Thanks to an MVNO agreement with Verizon that stems from a big spectrum sale paired with a strategy to bundle mobile with home broadband, Comcast and Charter Communications now have 6.32 million mobile lines between them. At the same time, Comcast's mobile business recently turned the financial corner some four years after the MSO introduced Xfinity Mobile, achieving that financial milestone before it has even started to take advantage of the private CBRS spectrum acquired at auction.

Altice USA hasn't seen its mobile business accelerate to the same degree yet, but its decision to offer mobile services via its own core network has put it in position to strike an original deal with Sprint (now part of T-Mobile) while also securing a nationwide roaming pact with AT&T.

Will smaller operators go big on mobile?

While there have been rumors that Cox Communications might get back into the mobile game, there are still lingering questions about whether the nation's hundreds of smaller Tier 2/3 operators would have the size and scale necessary to take a true shot at mobile and use mobile to help drive their core broadband business.

CoBank, a bank focused on rural America touching areas such as agriculture, energy, water and communications, raised that question in a new report. Although CoBank acknowledges that there are some major financial and operational challenges facing smaller operators interested in entering the mobile market, it also outlines some possible remedies, including partnerships backed by multiple operators that could enable them to attack the market with a degree of scale.

"For most small rural operators, it's hard to believe that a postpaid MVNO makes sense," CoBank explains in its report, noting that postpaid mobile customers carry the highest value and therefore are pursued and defended the most aggressively. "For rural cable operators, lack of scale and the cost uncertainties associated with postpaid unlimited plans would make it very difficult for them to succeed in this market."

CoBank also reckons that pursuing an MVNO strategy is a major undertaking that threatens to divert resources away from operators' primary break-maker, the broadband network, and perhaps put them in position to lose share and momentum against new wireless ISPs and other broadband competitors.

Interest brewing

So, yeah, they'd face a steep uphill climb at the very least. But CoBank believes there is interest in that segment of the market and that there are ways smaller operators could try to pull it off.

There's no outward indication yet that any of the nation's small or midsized cable operators are about to pull the trigger on MVNO deals. But many are, of course, aware of the success that Comcast and Charter are having with their strategy, Jeff Johnston, lead communications economist with CoBank, tells Light Reading. "The sense I'm getting is there is growing interest in the [mobile] space" from small and midsized operators, he said.

Johnston notes that some Tier 2/3 operators could be weighing the idea as they face a strategic crossroads of sorts. Should they stay the course with a heavy focus on broadband, sell while the getting's good, or push forward to the next phase of their evolution and figure out a way to get into the mobile business, possibly by taking the MVNO path?

But CoBank also recognizes that the costs associated with an MVNO sets a high bar, particularly for cable operators that don't have much size and scale to bring to the negotiating table.

Possible remedies

Noting that wholesale costs represent an MVNO's largest expense line, CoBank suggests that smaller cable operators establish a "buying consortium of like-minded cable operators." By aggregating those costs, they could be able to negotiate lower wholesale rates than they could on their own.

"In a perfect world, they could all team together and [create] a buying consortium that had critical mass" and push for decent rates with T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon, Johnston said.

"But I think you need a lot of flexibility in the core to be able to pull that off," Johnston added, citing the Altice USA example. "That would be an area I think could potentially add greater cost control and flexibility and presumably be able to provide the best coverage."

The good news there is that hundreds of smaller, independent cable operators already work with a consortium to help them get volume deals on programming and technology: the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC).

However, it's not clear yet if seeking out an MVNO deal, or multiple MVNO deals, is even on the radar at the NCTC at this time. In May, new NCTC CEO and longtime cable industry vet Lou Borrelli acknowledged that it's an idea that could be worth exploring.

"Having some kind of mobile option [for NCTC members], I think, is important," he said then.

I've asked the NCTC for an update on its plans or intentions involving mobile, and I'll provide an update here if there's anything new forthcoming.

But CoBank's report also explores other options, wondering if operators could likewise secure MVNO deals that, in turn, would provide mobile operators with access to fiber for backhaul and possibly factor in a cable operator's pole attachment rights.

"By making the agreement more of a quid pro quo, it could reduce backhaul costs and streamline the small cell site acquisition process for the MNO while lowering MVNO wholesale costs," CoBank notes.

The report also suggests that cable operators look into public-private partnerships that build regional wireless network using CBRS spectrum that is partly funded by public funds.

"Such partnerships could give a city its own network for 'smart city' capabilities, remote learning, etc. And it gives the cable operator a lower-cost option to their MNO partner," the report explains. "These networks could also generate new sources of revenue by leasing capacity back to the MNO, or any other operator needing coverage."

But the big question going forward is whether any or all of these operators can get organized well enough to even explore a process that would no doubt be complicated and require creativity to pull off. And there's still a big question as to whether any of them believe that the payoff, which would most likely take years to achieve, would be worth all that effort.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Bauminator
Harmonic gets lift from agreement with big shareholder

Agreement with Scopia Capital Management leads to some wild speculation about what it all means, but it appears that the motivations behind it are much more straightforward.

Apple pursuing Apple TV-HomePod combo – report

Product integrations alongside a broader refresh would be an obvious catch-up move against the likes of Amazon, Google and even Roku.

CommScope's set-top spin-out: How did we get here?

The story is not done playing out, but the road leading to CommScope's decision to spin out its Home Networks division has taken many twists and turns, crossing the paths of Digeo, Motorola and Google along the way.

Analyst relieved T-Mobile is pulling the plug on TVision

Winding down of T-Mobile's in-house pay-TV service and teaming with YouTube TV and Philo is 'an incremental positive' for T-Mobile, analyst says. Will other MobiTV partners follow suit?

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE