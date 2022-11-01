Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Is 2022 the year FWA actually starts to threaten cable?

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/11/2022
Comment (0)

Executives in the wireless industry have been boasting of the threat they pose to their rivals in the cable industry for years. But, according to a number of financial analysts, Verizon and T-Mobile might actually start cutting into the core revenues of cable companies like Comcast, Charter Communications, Cox Communications and Altice USA during 2022.

"This is the year. The recent deployment of large blocks of spectrum by wireless operators will enable them to offer viable home broadband service to a notable segment of the market," wrote the financial analysts at LightShed Partners in their 2022 outlook.

At issue are fixed wireless access (FWA) services, which promise to beam stationary Internet connections into homes and offices. And while FWA is nothing new – there are already roughly 7 million FWA users around the US – the new efforts by Verizon and T-Mobile appear poised to push the technology into the cable industry's core domain.

The predictions

"We forecast that Verizon and T-Mobile will add 1.8 million wireless home broadband customers in 2022, more than doubling the 750,000 added in 2021," the LightShed analysts predicted. "To put that growth in context, Comcast, Charter and Altice combined added 2.4 million broadband subscribers in 2021 and 2.7 million in 2019. Investors expect these three cable companies to add more than 2 million broadband subs in 2022, but even that reduced level of growth from recent years may prove to be too aggressive."

Other analysts agree. "Fixed wireless probably cost Comcast and Charter, in aggregate, about 180,000 subscribers in the second half of 2021," wrote the financial analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. in a recent note to investors.

And they argued that this is just the start "The great risk ... seems to lie in late 2022 and 2023. As Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T deploy initial and subsequent blocks of C-band spectrum and as T-Mobile expands its 2.5GHz coverage to the last 1/3rd of US households, the availability of fixed wireless should expand," they wrote.

The financial analysts at Evercore predict that FWA services will gain a growing share of US broadband new subscriber additions. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Evercore)
The financial analysts at Evercore predict that FWA services will gain a growing share of US broadband new subscriber additions. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Evercore)

The reasons

At issue are a number of factors. First, Verizon and T-Mobile are in the midst of deploying significant amounts of new spectrum into their networks. The addition of C-band spectrum (for Verizon) and 2.5GHz spectrum (for T-Mobile) will give them far more network capacity. And that's important considering the average Internet household chews through almost 500GB per month, according to OpenVault. The average smartphone user, meanwhile, consumes just 12GB per month, according to Ericsson.

Second, Verizon and T-Mobile have finally shifted their FWA offerings from the test phase into the deployment phase. Although Verizon has been discussing FWA services for years, it finally started reporting actual customer numbers late last year (it ended the third quarter of 2021 with a total of 150,000 customers). Similarly, T-Mobile first outlined its FWA strategy in 2018, but officially launched its 5G FWA service in April – the company ended 2021 with 646,000 in-home Internet customers, well above its goal of 500,000. And both companies have recently cut FWA prices.

Finally, the cable industry appears to be in the early stages of what one financial analyst firm described as the "great deceleration." According to the analysts at MoffettNathanson, this cable industry slowdown stems from such factors as a decrease in the rate of new household formation, increased competition from fiber providers – and FWA. The analysts described the situation as a "concerning issue for cable investors, particularly if it appears that this is just a taste of what lies ahead."

The broken promises

But this isn't the first time that wireless executives have suggested that they pose a threat to cable network operators. For example, Verizon's previous CEO, Lowell McAdam, in 2016 discussed the opportunities around "wireless fiber" and how it might allow the company to compete against cable. (Verizon has since shifted focus from the millimeter wave spectrum that formed the basis of McAdam's promises.) And T-Mobile's previous CEO, John Legere, in 2017 wrote how the company planned to "disrupt legacy cable" with an innovative TV service. (T-Mobile quietly shut down the TVision Home service in 2020 that sprouted from Legere's promises.)

Whether 2022 will be different remains to be seen. But it's clear that FWA is quickly moving from a talking point to a financial line item, given the customer growth recorded by Verizon and T-Mobile in recent months.

Nonetheless, some analysts aren't too worried. "While we've seen some efforts by wireless operators to undercut fixed broadband pricing by offering discounts on home broadband (fiber or FWA) when combined with mobile, we believe it's easier for cable to compete in wireless than the other way around, since cable operators can offer wireless to their entire customer bases, while wireless operators can't economically offer FWA everywhere, and even wireless operators with sizable fiber footprints (AT&T and Verizon) still have the large bulk of their wireless customers outside their fixed footprints, and hence ineligible for converged pricing," wrote the financial analysts at Evercore in a recent note to investors.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
It's time for the Biden administration to get it together in 5G

A year into the Biden administration, 'there is no spectrum plan, there are no big auctions planned, at a time when everyone was all about 'we've got to beat China on the race to 5G,' said a former FCC chief.

The wireless bubble could start to deflate next year

During 2020, the nation's big wireless network operators collectively recorded almost 5 million new wireless customers. During 2021, that could rise to 10 million. But what happens when growth slows?

The C-band delay in 5G is impressively stupid

The FAA is having 'very productive discussions' with AT&T and Verizon over possible 5G interference with aircraft altimeters. But aren't those discussions a little late?

T-Mobile is winning the race to 100MHz for midband 5G

T-Mobile soon expects to provide up to 200 million Americans with average 5G speeds of 400 Mbit/s. AT&T and Verizon, meanwhile, are stuck waiting for the White House to mediate interagency squabbling.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 13, 2022 5Grows Together: The First Look At A 5Gigaverse Ecosystem
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE