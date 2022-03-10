Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

InterDigital inks seven-year, $938M patent deal with Apple

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/3/2022
Comment (0)

Apple plans to spend nearly $1 billion over the next seven years for a license to InterDigital's patents. The move potentially indicates the iPhone maker's continued willingness to engage with the likes of Ericsson and Nokia for similar patent-licensing deals.

"On September 30, 2022, InterDigital, Inc. (the "Company") renewed a patent license agreement with Apple, Inc," InterDigital wrote in a brief SEC filing Monday. "The Company expects to recognize approximately $134 million in revenue each year over the seven-year term of the license, which commenced on October 1, 2022."

InterDigital did not provide additional details. However, the issue had been pressing against the R&D company. InterDigital focuses on developing high-end technologies, including those in the 5G realm, and then earning revenues on its patents through licensing deals.

"Apple has been our licensee since 2007 before the shift of the very first iPhone," InterDigital CEO Liren Chen said in August during his company's most recent quarterly conference call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. "So, such a long-term relationship here there has been multiple renewals happening. We feel confident about the current negotiation based on how much our technology has advanced; frankly, they have become even more important with the connected world with a lot of market video content being consumed on the device."

He also pointed out that InterDigital's deal with Samsung – the world's other big smartphone maker – is also up for renewal in the fourth quarter of this year.

"It's worth noting that both Apple and Samsung has a much higher concentration of the premium devices in their worldwide sales. So these devices will make more and better use of our high-end technology," InterDigital's Chen suggested.

InterDigital's stock was up slightly Monday to around $47 per share following its announcement with Apple.

Into the future

It's unclear how InterDigital's deal with Apple might affect the iPhone maker's ongoing negotiations with Ericsson. The two are almost a year into a new patent-licensing battle wherein Ericsson is working to derive higher patent-licensing revenues from Apple via its 5G patent holdings.

And Ericsson appears to be firming up its position against Apple. Late last month, the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a new order that puts Ericsson "in great shape," according to Florian Mueller, an intellectual property expert who maintains the Foss Patents website.

Mueller argued that, at this stage, Apple is facing some serious legal setbacks, and it's possible that the iPhone vendor will reach some kind of cross-licensing patent agreement with Ericsson before the December start of a trial on the topic.

Mueller has also speculated that Apple may soon need to ink a new deal with Nokia for 5G patents also. Nokia, for its part, is working to assert its 5G patents against a range of smartphone makers. In that effort, the company recently managed to convince a German court to ban the sale of Oppo smartphones in that country in order to force Oppo to the negotiating table.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE