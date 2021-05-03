Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Intelsat and SES: C-band calm hides a brutal legal storm

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 3/5/2021
Comment (0)

In their recent meetings with FCC staff, executives from SES and Intelsat offered nothing but sunshine and rainbows in discussing their efforts to clear out their respective operations from recently auctioned C-band spectrum.

"SES and Intelsat are creating jobs and paying billions of dollars to small and large businesses throughout the United States," wrote Christophe De Hauwer, Petra Vorwig and Steve Corda of SES and Peter Davidson and Tom McNamara of Intelsat, of their recent meeting with FCC officials in Washington, DC. "SES and Intelsat ... are on track to satisfy their clearing obligations by the commission's accelerated relocation deadlines."

The situation is a bit different 100 miles away, in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to claims tucked into a new document SES filed into Intelsat's ongoing bankruptcy proceeding, Intelsat executives have engaged in a "disturbing pattern of deceit" and "at every turn, have lied to and deprived SES."

Even more tantalizing, according to Advanced Television and other publications, SES believes it has a figurative "smoking gun" that allegedly proves Intelsat's deception. SES pointed to heavily redacted messages from Intelsat's CFO David Tolley and general counsel Michelle Bryan to other Intelsat employees, as well as a text message from Intelsat CEO Steve Spengler to SES CEO Steve Collar seemingly indicating Spengler acknowledged he was stabbing Collar in the back.

From allies to enemies

The animosity of SES's filing seems a far cry from the geniality the companies expressed in 2018 when they formed the C-band Alliance with other users of the spectrum band. The alliance proposed to conduct its own private auction of a portion of the band for 5G.

That proposal didn't sit well with certain US lawmakers, who argued that foreign companies should not profit from the sale of spectrum in the US to domestic 5G operators. In response, former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai proposed the FCC conduct the auction, but also dangled the potential for around $10 billion in "incentive" payments by winning bidders to incumbents like Intelsat and SES to encourage them to quickly vacate the band.

Shortly after the FCC's approval of Pai's plan, Intelsat filed for bankruptcy and SES filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming it was due $1.8 billion from Intelsat under their C-band Alliance agreements.

Clearing the way... for the lawyers

SES and Intelsat told the FCC this week that they're "on track to clear 120MHz of spectrum for the deployment of 5G in high-demand areas by 5 Dec 2021 and 300MHz throughout CONUS [continental United States] by 5 Dec 2023. All regulatory milestones have been met to date," they wrote in a joint presentation.

Importantly, the companies added that they have already committed over $3 billion to the relocation of their satellite operations, and that around 80% of that spending is heading toward US-based companies.

In the coming months, the companies said they next plan to launch new satellites, move those satellites to their final orbital locations and then migrate services from their old satellites to their new ones.

Meantime, the companies' lawyers are preparing for a fierce legal battle in Virginia in the months to come. Intelsat, for its part, recently announced a financial restructuring to cut its debt from nearly $15 billion to $7 billion in order to exit bankruptcy.

But SES isn't having it. The company described Intelsat's bankruptcy exit plan as "unconfirmable" and argued the company is playing a financial "shell game" designed to prevent SES from "receiving its contractually agreed-upon share" of the C-band windfall.

So goes the world

The behind-the-scenes fighting between SES and Intelsat took on significantly more weight throughout the past few months, as the C-band auction generated bids far above even the most aggressive forecasts. The event ended at $81 billion, with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile walking away with the vast majority of the licenses up for grabs.

Verizon itself will pay almost $8 billion in total clearing costs to SES, Intelsat and other companies currently using the C-band.

That's music to the ears of Steve Collar, SES's CEO.

"2020 was a year in which we crystallized the repurposing of C-band for 5G in the US, with $4 billion in accelerated clearing payments due to SES upon successful clearing and the first milestone less than a year away," he said last week during SES's quarterly earnings conference call, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. "The proceeds from C-band clearing will add to the substantially expanding free cash flow generation from 2023 onwards."

And that might just be the start.

Collar hinted that SES will look at ways to "deliver more value to the carriers" by clearing the C-band more quickly than FCC requirements. "That's something that I expect us to work on pretty hard over the course of the next ... few months as that progresses," he said.

Further, he hinted SES might engage in similar efforts in other countries where it operates in C-band spectrum, such as Canada and Brazil.

"The momentum that's been created in the US gives us additional opportunities, both within the US and indeed outside the US," he said.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 9, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 1
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 11, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium - Day 2
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE