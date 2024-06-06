India postpones spectrum auction yet again

The recently concluded general election has likely led to another delay in India's upcoming spectrum auction.

Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor

June 6, 2024

2 Min Read
Indian flag with a blue sky and city buildings in the background.
(Source: Shivam Kumar/Pixabay)

India has postponed its 5G spectrum auction yet again. Originally scheduled to be held on May 20, it was delayed to June 6, and now the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has postponed it again to June 25.

The DoT has amended the Notice Inviting Applications (NIA), with mock auctions' dates revised to June 13 and June 14 and the genuine auction on June 25.  

The first time the spectrum auction was delayed, it was because it would have taken place during the general election, which started on April 19 and concluded on June 1. While the DoT has not given any reason for the recent change, it is believed that the auctions have been postponed because the ruling party has fallen short of the majority and it will take some time for the new government to take charge.

The three private service providers – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea – have already submitted their Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) for the auction. Jio's EMD amounts to INR30 billion ($359 million), while Airtel and Vodafone Idea have deposited INR10.5 billion ($125.8 million) and INR3 billion ($36 million), respectively. A participant can bid for a maximum of 12 times the EMD.

While Jio has deposited the highest EMD, it is unlikely to spend as much since it doesn’t have any renewal coming up. In addition, it acquired pan-India spectrum in the 700MHz and 26GHz bands in the last auction.

On the other hand, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have to acquire spectrum in six and two circles (service areas), respectively, to renew their holdings. Airtel needs to renew spectrum in Orissa, UP East, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Assam and West Bengal, and Vodafone Idea has to renew in the circles of West Bengal and UP West. Airtel is also likely to acquire spectrum in the 800MHz and 900MHz bands to transition from 5G Non Standalone (5G NSA) to 5G Standalone (5G SA).

All of the telcos' EMDs add up to INR43.5 billion ($521 million) in total, meaning they can collectively bid for INR522 billion ($6.2 billion) worth of spectrum, which is much less than the government's base price of INR963.1 billion ($11.3 billion). Spectrum in the 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz, 2500MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands will be up for sale in the auction. 

A key reason for the anticipated low-key auction is that the telcos already have enough spectrum, and 5G monetization has yet to start. As of now, the Indian telcos are offering 5G at 4G tariffs. While Jio and Airtel started offering 5G services in October 2022, Vodafone Idea plans to start offering 5G services later this year.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Optical Networking
Ciena reports a Q2 loss, lowered revenue outlook
Ciena reports a Q2 loss, lowered revenue outlook

Jun 6, 2024

Cell phone mast on a house roof
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
FWA in the USA: Getting ready for Phase 2
FWA in the USA: Getting ready for Phase 2

Jun 6, 2024

Charter Spectrum Mobile product featured in store
Wireless
US cable snares lion's share of mobile growth in Q1
US cable snares lion's share of mobile growth in Q1

Jun 6, 2024

Microsoft logo sign in front of it's headquarters.
AI & Machine Learning
KT, Microsoft forge cloud and AI partnership
KT, Microsoft forge cloud and AI partnership

Jun 6, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities