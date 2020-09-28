Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

India considers appealing Hague order in Vodafone tax row

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 9/28/2020
Comment (0)

Has the more than a decade-long tax dispute between Vodafone and the government of India come to a close with the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in favor of the UK-based telecom company?

Going by its response after the order, it seems the government is not ready to go down quietly and is preparing for its next fight.

Into every life: The tax dispute between Vodafone and the Indian government has dragged on for more than ten years. (Source: Arti Sandhu on Flickr CC 2.0)
Into every life: The tax dispute between Vodafone and the Indian government has dragged on for more than ten years.
(Source: Arti Sandhu on Flickr CC 2.0)

Media reports suggest the government is seeking legal opinion on its options, and that it may challenge the Hague-based tribunal's order in the Singapore court of arbitration.

There is also a possibility that the Indian government may not implement the award, and that Vodafone will have to use Indian courts to enforce the award.

The arbitral court in The Hague termed India's retrospective tax on Vodafone a breach of the "fair and equitable" treatment clause in the India-Netherlands Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT).

As a result, it should cease demanding tax, interest and other penalties even after the apex court of the country had ruled against it.


Show me the money
While the court ruled in favour of Vodafone, it did not accept the telco's claim for damages.

The tribunal said the Indian government should reimburse around INR400 million ($5.4 million), about 60% of Vodafone's legal costs. INR447 million ($6 million) collected from the company will also have to be refunded.

Meaning, in total, the Indian government will have to repay around INR850 million ($11.5 million), but only if it accepts the Hague-based arbitration court's order.

Even though legal and tax experts believe the government should now seek a settlement with Vodafone rather than appeal the order, many in the tax department disagree.

They maintain that a tribunal on a bilateral treaty cannot adjudicate on tax matters. This means that the government might not let Vodafone off the hook so easily.

The dispute between dates back to 2007, when Vodafone bought the entire share capital of CGP Investments (Holdings) Ltd, a Cayman Islands company, for about INR550 billion ($7.4 billion) from Hutchison Telecommunications International Ltd (HTIL). CGP controlled 67% of India-based Hutchison Essar Limited.

The tax department in India felt the transaction being conducted through an entity based in the Cayman Islands, a tax haven, was an effort to avoid paying taxes in India.

Accordingly, it issued a demand for INR200 billion ($2.5 million) from Vodafone, saying it should not have withheld taxes.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Vodafone took the issue to the Supreme Court of India, and got a favorable order in January 2012. The Indian government then amended the tax laws, empowering itself to retrospectively tax any gains made on share transfers.

Regardless of whether the administration decides to appeal the decision, the ruling is clear that retrospective taxation runs counter to the spirit of the law.

Related posts:

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE