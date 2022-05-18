Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

In Oklahoma, T-Mobile suddenly faces a new 5G spectrum landlord

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/18/2022
Comment (0)

WCO, an investment firm headed by telecom veteran Gary Winnick, has finally scored a victory against T-Mobile. And the development could have significant long-term implications for the operator's midband 5G network.

Specifically, the FCC this week approved the transfer of a 2.5GHz spectrum license to WCO from the Owasso public school district, one of the largest school districts in the state of Oklahoma. T-Mobile is leasing that midband spectrum license for use in its 5G network.

The transfer approval means Winnick's investment firm now owns a spectrum license that T-Mobile is renting – essentially making WCO the spectrum landlord for T-Mobile in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A tangled history

WCO has been looking to purchase 2.5GHz spectrum licenses since the FCC changed its rules for the spectrum band in 2020. Prior to the FCC's rule change, only educational institutions – such as schools, universities and churches – could own 2.5GHz licenses.

As a result, telecom operators like T-Mobile were forced to ink long-term leases on those licenses in order to use them for 5G and other wireless services. Indeed, T-Mobile's speedy midband 5G network – which currently covers around 225 million people – is built on top of around 2,000 such leases with educational institutions all over the country.

T-Mobile touts extensive 2.5GHz coverage. (Source: T-Mobile)
T-Mobile touts extensive 2.5GHz coverage.
(Source: T-Mobile)

The FCC's rule change for the band in 2020 was specifically intended to eliminate that leasing complexity. The change allowed schools, universities and other 2.5GHz license owners to sell their licenses outright. As Light Reading previously reported, T-Mobile has acquired more than 200 of those licenses since the FCC changed its rules.

But it's not the only company buying those licenses.

Unlocking value

"WCO was created by individuals with a long and well-regarded history in the telecommunications and finance industries," the company told the FCC. "In the current state of affairs, many EBS [Educational Broadband Service, or 2.5GHz] licensees throughout the country are attempting to manage budget pressures. WCO in its role as telecom investors and education activists are creating an opportunity for EBS licensees to unlock the value of their spectrum while generating value for their constituents. As an investor in wireless spectrum, WCO unlocks additional value for the EBS licensees."

WCO has been offering millions of dollars to educational institutions across the country to buy their 2.5GHz licenses. For example, it has offered $5.5 million for the license owned by the Christian College of Georgia and $7.6 million for the one owned by a school district in St. Lucie County, Florida.

However, T-Mobile has moved to block WCO's efforts, arguing in part that WCO is a competitor and that the terms of its leases do not allow license sales to competitors.

But WCO appears to have finally eked out a win against T-Mobile. This week, the company successfully purchased the Owasso public school district's 2.5GHz license, covering Tulsa. The company declined to say how much it paid for the license. According to spectrum-tracking company AllNet Insights & Analytics, T-Mobile has a lease on the license that expires in 2024.

"Owasso will assign its rights and obligations under the lease to WCO. The lease provides T-Mobile access to spectrum to utilize as part of its cutting-edge broadband service offerings to the people of Tulsa," WCO told the FCC. "Assignment of the license raises no competitive or other public interest concerns."

WCO and T-Mobile declined to discuss the terms of their new relationship. However, it's very likely that T-Mobile is paying WCO, considering the Christian College of Georgia gets $55,000 a year from T-Mobile under their leasing agreement for a license covering Gainesville, Georgia.

Where from here?

To be clear, WCO's purchase of the Owasso public school district's license is a very small part of T-Mobile's overall 5G story.

First, T-Mobile's 5G network works on other spectrum bands, including 600MHz, that aren't saddled by outdated ownership rules. Further, T-Mobile will likely continue to attempt to acquire the licenses that it's leasing today – though such an endeavor could get expensive if each of those 2,000 licenses costs several million dollars.

Finally, T-Mobile owns new midband licenses in the C-band (3.7GHz) and the Andromeda band (3.45GHz). Thus, it could potentially let its lease in Tulsa with WCO expire and instead use its C-band and Andromeda band holdings to cover the city with 5G.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 19, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Working With 5G and Wi-Fi 6
May 26, 2022 Creating Order(s) from Chaos – Automating the way network services are bought and sold between Communication Service Providers
May 26, 2022 Rethinking Network Security To Accommodate Work-From-Home Requirements
June 7, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Day One
June 8, 2022 Nearing the Shannon Limit: Evolving Coherent Optical Networks to Terabits and Beyond
June 9, 2022 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day Two
June 15, 2022 Pathways to Net Zero Emissions for the Mobile Telecom Industry
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Zyxel’s WiFi 6 Portfolio Opens Service Opportunities for Providers By Pedro Pereira, for Zyxel
Paving the Way to Autonomous 5G Networks By Radcom
The Missing Link Between 5G and Retail IoT By Esper
Is Your Workforce Ready? By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO of SCTE, a subsidiary of CableLabs
What Can the Telecoms Industry Learn From Top-Flight Orchestral Conductors? By Ron Porter, Head of 5G, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE