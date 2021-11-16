Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Iliad boasts of Q3 growth prowess

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 11/16/2021
Comment (0)

The France-based Iliad Group can rarely be accused of lacking in confidence.

From turning the French telecoms market on its head following the launch of a low-cost mobile plan under the Free brand in 2012, to performing a similar trick with Iliad Italia in 2018 and then mopping up operators in Poland, Iliad has tended to act as market disruptor and enfant terrible wherever it goes.

The group is now claiming that it also has an organic growth profile "unlike any other telco in Europe" – although with the current market challenges, such a feat is not as hard to achieve as it once was.

True or false? The now delisted France-based group claims it has an organic growth profile 'unlike any other telco in Europe'. (Source: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo)
True or false? The now delisted France-based group claims it has an organic growth profile "unlike any other telco in Europe".
(Source: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo)

Iliad said pro forma like-for-like growth (calculated as if Poland-based mobile operator Play had been consolidated as from January 1, 2020) for services revenues reached 5.9% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, following 6.3% growth in the second quarter.

Thomas Reynaud, CEO of Iliad group, went even further by claiming the Q3 results demonstrate that Iliad "boasts unrivaled growth potential."

"We are increasing our market share in each of our three host countries. In France, take-up of fiber is accelerating and we now have more fiber subscribers than DSL subscribers. Our network rollout policy in Italy is paying off, with a sharp increase in EBITDAaL expected in the second half of the year. And in Poland, a year on from the acquisition, the consolidation of Play can be described as a success," Reynaud said.

Growth play

Consolidated revenue increased 34.6 % to €1.91 billion (US$2.17 billion) in Q3 2021, attributed to the consolidation of Play since November 18, 2020 and "solid growth for Free in France and Iliad in Italy."

Excluding Play, Q3 consolidated revenue was 6.3% higher than in Q2 (6.6% excluding sales of devices).

For the first nine months of 2021, consolidated revenue came in at €5.63 billion ($6.4 billion), up 34% year on year, or 5.4% excluding the consolidation of Play.

The group's active subscriber base grew by 634,000 in the third quarter of 2021 – 552,000 new mobile subscribers and 82,000 fixed. At end-September 2021, Iliad group had 40.82 million total active subscribers (33.7 million for mobile and 7.1 million for fixed).

In France, revenue increased by 4.3% to €1.31 billion ($1.48 billion) in Q3 2021 and by 3.3% in the first nine months of the year to €3.85 billion ($4.37 billion). Free is closing in on 13.5 million mobile subscribers here, while fixed subscribers are almost 6.9 million, of which over 3.5 million are fiber subscribers.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Free said it has switched on nearly 2,000 new 4G sites and more than 1,800 5G sites since the beginning of 2021, while its population coverage is now 99% for 3G and 4G, and over 70% for 5G. Furthermore, the number of connectible fiber sockets increased by 5.8 million over 12 months, totaling 24 million at end-September 2021.

In Italy, Iliad Italia has already picked up a 10.5% market share and 8.2 million subscribers.

As it did in France, Iliad has caused significant disruption here, sparking a mobile price war and prompting rival operators to set up low-cost sub-brands including Kena from Telecom Italia, ho from Vodafone Italy and VeryMobile from WindTre.

Meanwhile, Iliad's founder Xavier Niel has recently taken the group private. The operator's shares were finally delisted from Euronext Paris from October 14 following a squeeze-out offer.

Since then, Iliad has entered the high-yield debt market, placing a €3.7 billion ($4.2 billion) four-tranche bond issue with European and American investors.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Being Onsite Isn’t an Option: IIoT for Remote Sites By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
Accelerating Innovation in APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Huawei on Mission to Boost Antenna Efficiencies By Huawei
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE