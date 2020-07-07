Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Huawei's possible demise is grounds for a UK U-turn

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 7/7/2020
Comment (0)

In a few words, Liu Xiaoming managed to sound both ignorant and as sinister as Liam Neeson muttering "I will find you and I will kill you" in the movie Taken.

"We want to be your friend. We want to be your partner. But if you want to make China a hostile country, you will have to bear the consequences," threatened the Chinese ambassador to the UK, as reported this week by the Financial Times newspaper, after the government appeared to shift its stance on Huawei.

The comparison to Neeson, whose character in Taken was a good guy hunting for his kidnapped daughter, is probably unfair. As the representative of an authoritarian government that has recently invaded India and trampled democratic rights in Hong Kong, Liu is more like the gang member who gleefully doles out the odd kneecapping when his victims refuse to kowtow.

He was responding to reports of an imminent U-turn on Huawei, a Chinese equipment vendor deemed a security threat by US officials and some members of the UK's governing Conservative Party. Having sought merely to restrict Huawei's activities in January, the UK government now seems to be preparing a ban.

His own hostile intervention somewhat undermines Huawei's claims to be entirely independent of the Chinese state. Those already looked shaky in March, when Eric Xu, one of Huawei's rotating bosses, said: "The Chinese government will not stand by and watch Huawei get slaughtered on the chopping board and they may also take some countermeasures."

Now, it is not as if the US would refuse to lobby on behalf of an American industrial giant facing a similar ban. The trade war launched by Donald Trump and the unrelenting offensive against Huawei shows just how aggressive it can be.

Liu's threats are misdirected, though.

Even if there were no official UK ban, Huawei's ability to continue supplying customers has been in doubt since May, when the US unveiled new sanctions. Unless Huawei can reassure the market otherwise – something it has failed to do so far – the UK government and its operators would be short-sighted not to make plans for a future without Huawei.

This is not just idle scaremongering. New Street Research warned in late May that Huawei had "12 months left to live." Analysts at Jefferies last week said Huawei will run out of important components by March 2021.

The doomsday scenario is possible as a result of US measures that take aim at Huawei's sources of supply.

Previously, US authorities blocked Huawei's access to components made by US companies. Those measures proved largely ineffective because loopholes allowed the Chinese vendor to keep buying equipment as long as it was not made on US soil. Huawei's US suppliers simply catered to it from overseas manufacturing facilities.

Under the latest rules, however, Huawei may not be able to buy any components if they are made with US equipment or design expertise. That would cut it off from Taiwan's TSMC, a contract manufacturer that makes vital semiconductors designed by HiSilicon, Huawei's in-house chips unit.

Short of options
Unfortunately for Huawei, there is a distinct lack of alternatives. China's SMIC has previously been touted as a possibility. It is now planning a $6.6 billion share offering in Shanghai to help it take on rivals including TSMC and South Korea's Samsung, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. Right now, though, it lags TSMC on design capability. It also looks as reliant as TSMC on US equipment.

It is not just Huawei that has a major incentive to find a solution, though. Before the latest measures were announced, Huawei was TSMC's second-biggest customer after Apple, accounting for about 15% of revenues, according to estimates prepared by The Information Network and first published on Seeking Alpha.

To prevent those revenues from evaporating, the Taiwanese firm could attempt to switch from US chipmaking equipment to alternatives. While US firms such as Applied Materials, Lam Research and Teradyne occupy a strong position in this market, competitors include Japan's Tokyo Electron and Hitatchi High-Technologies.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

So far, TSMC has shown little sign of resistance to the US campaign against one of its biggest customers. Besides halting orders from Huawei, it has even reportedly said other clients can fill the void.

For the Chinese vendor, another possibility is Samsung, which is currently investing in Chinese semiconductor facilities. If TSMC is not prepared to switch to non-US equipment, the South Korean electronics giant might prove more willing.

Lawyers could always find new loopholes, too. By shipping components to contract manufacturers assembling goods, and not back to Huawei, TSMC might be able to continue serving the Chinese firm without violating US rules.

Yet all this remains pure conjecture. It is entirely feasible that none of these options works out. The safe bet for China (and Huawei) would be to invest in its own chipmaking equipment, but New Street Research doubts this move would bear fruit for at least five years.

In the meantime, Huawei has done little to calm nerves, likening itself to a seed in a storm, an animal on the chopping board and a fighter plane riddled with bullets. If the UK is about to hit the eject button, it can hardly be blamed.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Huawei alert system raised from amber to red in UK

The Chinese equipment maker faces a UK ban, according to press reports, because new US sanctions make it an even bigger risk.

Huawei ban in UK is surely just a matter of time

If the Chinese vendor were not so technically gifted, it would probably have been sent packing already.

Facebook's boycotters risk mainly hurting themselves

The Internet platform's audience has been growing just as major advertisers decide to practice social distancing.

The US won't get its Independence Day from Chinese tech

US officials are promoting open RAN as an answer to China, but the technology specifications are based partly on Chinese IP.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Red Hat OpenShift’s Road to the Network Edge
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE