Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Huawei's Ding gets emotional about 5G, boasts 91 deals

News Analysis Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief 2/20/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON – In the absence of a Barcelona-based stage to trumpet its mobile broadband sector progress, the president of Huawei's carrier networks, Ryan Ding, rocked up at London's Dorchester Hotel today to boast 91 commercial 5G deals for the Chinese vendor and, like his main rivals, claim leadership in the industry.

He also managed to take 5G hype to a new level with an emotional claim for the latest mobile broadband technology.

Ding told an audience of media and industry analysts here that Huawei has landed 47 commercial 5G deals in Europe, 27 in Asia and 17 in other regions, for a total of 91. That contrasts with 81 5G commercial agreements cited by Ericsson at its London briefing held last week, while Nokia earlier this month said it had 66 commercial deals.

The vendor also qualified that 91 number later in the day, noting that this relates to 5G radio access network (RAN) deals, some of which include 5G core elements, and that the total number relates to deals with individual operators in their respective markets: For example, it counts three deals in total in China, even though it may have multiple deals with each of the major operators, whereas deals with country operating units of large telcos such as Vodafone each count as a 5G deal.

Huawei's carrier group president Ryan Ding talks up his company's 5G performance.
Huawei's carrier group president Ryan Ding talks up his company's 5G performance.

The numbers game seems important to the large 5G radio access vendors: Each is keen to show that they have leadership in one way or another. Now Huawei is claiming leadership in the number of deals it has but also still claims to have a significant lead over its Nordic rivals in other ways. When asked about claimed advantages over Ericsson and Nokia, Huawei executives cited customer feedback that it was up to 18 months ahead of its main rivals. When asked to pinpoint specific areas in which it boasts leadership, Ding simply said, "Technology."

When asked to elaborate he stated: "All the technology!"

No shortage of confidence there...

But such claims clearly don't fall on deaf ears, and based on comments made at last week's Ericsson presentation in London, the Swedish vendor would certainly question such bold statements.

Ding also talked up the potential for new business opportunities open to operators deploying 5G, covering consumer services potential (entertainment, cloud gaming, etc.) and the opportunities in multiple verticals such as manufacturing, agriculture, mining and broadcast (there was a TV cameraman in the room with, we were told, a 5G-enabled camera capable of live, high-definition broadcasts over cellular connectivity).

But Ding went further still in talking up 5G. He noted that Apple founder Steve Jobs had stated in 2001 that more bandwidth is needed to deliver emotion: That gave the Huawei man the opportunity to claim that while 4G delivers information, "you need 5G to deliver emotion."

On a scale of 1 to 10, Ding had managed to turn the 5G hype levels all the way to 11

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE